The Best Herbal Teas to Keep Your Immune System Thriving Through Winter

There’s nothing more satisfying on a chilly day than a soothing cup of tea, and although a Yorkshire brew will always be at the top of the hierarchy for most tea connoisseurs, herbal teas still aren’t getting the appreciation they deserve considering they have some pretty impressive health benefits.

1. GREEN TEA

Now, I feel like this one gets a bad rep because it’s not the most extravagant and it isn’t glittery or multicoloured, but in these crazy times, sometimes simple is all we need. Green tea has some of the most amazing benefits. For example, it increases fat burning and helps reduce stomach bloating. Also, it has antioxidants that help lower the risk of some cancers. The list goes on, but one of the best things about it is its proven to help brain function – swap that red bull for some green tea when writing that essay at 3am guys!

2. CHAMOMILE TEA

No, it’s not just your mum or grandma that this tea appeals to… chamomile tea is a good go-to for helping to fight disease and infections, as it’s so rich in vitamins and antioxidants. It also helps protect against oxidative stress and lowers the risk of chronic disease; not a bad thing to be getting extra of in these corona time… So, when you’re curled up at 8 o’clock ready for bed, chamomile tea is a great one to ensure you’re keeping your immune system happy and healthy.

3. GINGER TEA… (things are livening up a bit now guys)

Drinking ginger? Seems a little off doesn’t it? But hear me out: studies show that ginger tea can help decrease motion sickness. If you suffer from queasiness in moving vehicles, trying ginger probably can’t hurt. Not only that, but ginger tea may also help alleviate headaches, menstrual cramps, sore muscles, and other types of pain. It’s a yes from me.

4. HIBISCUS TEA (a personal fave of mine)

Hibiscus tea is a herbal tea made as an infusion from crimson or deep magenta-coloured calyces of the roselle flower. Drinking both hot and cold, it has a tart, cranberry-like flavour which I absolutely love – kinda just tastes like fruit juice but with amazing health benefits. Hibiscus is high in polyphenols, which are compounds that have been shown to possess powerful anti-cancer properties, not only that, but hibiscus tea has also shown to help with depression, aid digestion and help with weight management.

5. ROOIBOS TEA (honestly, this one just has a cool name)

In the last couple of decades, rooibos is capturing the hearts of many tea drinkers around the world. This tea, grown exclusively in South Africa, has a distinctive earthy and sweet flavour, perfect for blending with other herbs, fruits, or flowers. This tea is used not only for its flavour, but for its potent antioxidant activity and many potential benefits – from reducing cholesterol and high blood pressure, to increasing airflow to the lungs.

Now, these are just five of my personal favourites… but the list goes on and there are so many weird and wonderful concoctions out there to try, but the bottom line is, making a habit of drinking herbal teas would do wonders for your body without putting any strain on your bank accounts.

Enjoy!

Header image credit: The Guardian Nigeria