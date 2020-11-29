Ep 4. The Mandalorian review: ‘The Siege’

Share Post To:











We’re back into familiar territory with the latest episode, as Mando and the Child arrive back on Nevarro (the volcanic planet that provided the main setting for last season) to regroup with Greef Karga and Cara Dune. They’ve cleaned the planet up since we’ve last seen them, but they need Mando’s help to clear an old Imperial base. The episode that ensues is primarily action-based, with an excellent chase sequence that accounts for most of that. It’s exciting and well-paced, with that classic Star Wars humour sprinkled in. If you’ve read my last few reviews for these episodes, then you’re probably tired of me praising the visuals. So, just take it as a certainty that it looks incredible from now on (because it does). It’s great to see the two characters from the last season. Cara Dune has a great re-introduction and her action sequences are just as entertaining. Carl Weathers is really enjoyable as Greef Karga, and he also does a great job of directing this episode too.

Gina Carano is Cara Dune and Carl Weathers is Greef Karga in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season two, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

The main dramatic meat of this episode, however, sets up further plotlines as well as providing a sprinkling of answers for some of last season’s mysteries. We get some hints as to what exactly what the remnants of the Empire want with Baby Yoda. Those answers do involve potential ties to the sequel films, which is great to see as the show seems to be embracing ALL eras of Star Wars. One of the things the show has also hinted at is how the galaxy goes from freedom at the end of ‘Return of the Jedi’ to the upheaval of the First Order in ‘The Force Awakens’. In this episode, as well as chapter 10, we have hints that something is lurking in the Outer Rim of the galaxy that threatens the New Republic. Moff Gideon certainly seems to be a part of that. It’s really interesting how this show might fit in with the wider universe as the story continues. Several potential plotlines hinting at pretty big things have seen their roots established in this season. It’s also very interesting that after this episode we’ve now seen all the footage used in the trailers, meaning everything from now on is completely new to us.

Overall, this episode moves the general plotline forward very nicely, while offering more entertaining action sequences. With Dave Filoni having written and directed the next episode, as well as the reveal its title is ‘The Jedi’, excitement is reaching a fever pitch as to where this show might go next.

Image Credit: Star Wars.com