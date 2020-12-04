Bandcamp Day picks

Share Post To:











Introduced earlier this year in lockdown round 1, Bandcamp Day is a measure to support artists during the ongoing pandemic. The streaming platform has waived fees for the first Friday of every month since, meaning all money spent on these days go directly to the artists. Since March, more than $75 million has gone straight to artists and labels and, with coronavirus and lockdown persisting, there’s a lot more room to contribute. For the last Bandcamp Day of 2020, our Editor-in-Chief Safi Bugel has collated her top 5 picks. Expect chuggy, noisy, sometimes silly, synthy sounds and beyond.

Franz Scala, Mondo Della Notte

Today, Franz Scala releases his new album via the formidable Slow Motion Records crew. The Italian producer treats us to some slow and dreamy synth-pop-heavy burners, with each around the 7 min mark for maximum listening and dancing pleasure. A big tip for fans of euro-pop, italo and psych-y disco.

https://slowmotionrec.bandcamp.com/album/mondo-della-notte

2. STICKY 003: CC​:​DISCO! x BÁRBARA BOEING

Sticky Tapes emerged earlier this year as a physical mix series, with each tape spotlighting two sonically-compatible artists. Purchase of each tape (or digital version!) directly helps a charity selected by the featuring DJs. For the latest, Rinse FM resident CC:DISCO! and Bárbara Boeing start with the dreamy and downtempo side of synth pop, before moving towards some pumping house. This time, 100% of the proceeds supporting Casa T, a shelter for trans people in Lisbon.

https://stickytapesmix.bandcamp.com/album/sticky-003-cc-disco-x-b-rbara-boeing

3. Special Interest, The Passion Of: Remixed

While this record isn’t released until January, it’s a great day to put in your pre-order. Special Interest are a New Orleans punk four-piece who flirt with the ethereal discordance of no wave and the clashing angst of industrial. The Passion Of: Remixed features reworks from Boy Harsher, ZAH and Kontravoid, among others. All proceeds of this one go towards House of Tulip, a support system for trans and gender-nonconforming people in New Orleans. A big win win.

https://specialinterestno.bandcamp.com/album/the-passion-of-remixed

4. Billy2chips, Toy Box

Leeds’ very own Billy2chips has released fragments of his production throughout the year as part of compilations by Reel Long Overdub and Bathtime Sessions, but today he’s back with his very own EP, Toybox. “It’s music to move your body to for sure. The hope is that people find it as fun to listen to as I did making it! That’s why it’s called toy box”. Expect playful and silly sounds suited to both the club and your living room, accompanied by gorgeous artwork by his bro @ma.holo.

https://billy2chips.bandcamp.com/album/toy-box

5. Nihiloxica, Nihiloxica

This one is from 2017 but boy, has it aged well. Get involved for dark and percussive chug with Bugandan influence across four very accomplished tracks.

https://nyegenyegetapes.bandcamp.com/album/nihiloxica

Featured image: Franz Scala album artwork.