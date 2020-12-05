‘Tis the season to be baking!

Share Post To:











I think we can all agree that one of the best parts about Christmas is by far the Christmas food: mince pies, Christmas pudding and of course the renowned pigs in blankets! We often let ourselves indulge in all of our favourite foods during this festive season and I don’t know about you, but nothing gets me more into the Christmas spirit than a spot of Christmas baking.

Every year, I see some incredibly clever and creative bakes and I thought I’d share a few of my favourites so that you can give them a go yourself!

The Christmas classics

What better way to kick start my baking recommendations then with some absolute Christmas classics.

Love them or hate them, mince pies just scream Christmas, and it would simply be wrong without them! https://fromthelarder.co.uk/gluten-free-mince-pies/

A chocolatey yule log is also a winner around Christmas time. A sheer chocolatey delight that can be enjoyed by the whole family! https://stressbaking.com/yule-log-cake/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=pinterest&utm_campaign=tailwind_tribes&utm_content=tribes&utm_term=513362096_18534840_109845

Credit: From The Larder

Credit: Stress Baking

Sweet treats

Looking for something to cure the kid’s boredom over the Christmas holidays, then look no further! These two sweet treats are so easy to make and so unbelievably adorable.

These marshmallow reindeer sticks are such a fun way to get creative with minimal ingredients. They are great for a Christmas party or even just for something to do. https://www.justataste.com/chocolate-reindeer-marshmallow-pops-recipe/

I don’t know about you, but I’m not the biggest fan of Christmas puddings. But these rice krispie treats are a bitesize Christmas pud that I could definitely get behind! https://crumbscorkscrews.com/rice-krispie-christmas-puddings/

Credit: Just a Taste

Credit: Crumbs & Corkscrews

Indulgent desserts

There’s always room for dessert, right?!

How adorable are these Biscoff doughnut reindeers- almost too good to eat! http://www.thelittleblogofvegan.com/2018/11/vegan-deer-biscoff-doughnut-holes-recipe.html?m=1

Brownies happen to be a personal favourite of mine, and they look even more inviting in the shape of a Christmas tree! You could even go slightly more unconventional and decorate your tree less traditional. https://www.janespatisserie.com/2015/12/12/christmas-tree-chocolate-brownies/

Credit: The Little Blog of Vegan

Credit: Jane’s Patisserie

Cute cakes

If you’re not a fan of the traditional Christmas fruit cake, then these cakes are for you!

What better way to brush up on your piping skills then to try out these intricately designed cakes? Father Christmas and Rudolph are absolute icons of Christmas so they obviously they had to be included in my baking recommendations.

https://kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/best-cupcake-cake-ideas/

https://www.hobbycraft.co.uk/ideas/baking/how-to-make-a-reindeer-cake

Credit: Kitchen Fun with my three sons

Credit: Hobbycraft

Christmassy cookies

Sometimes we just need a bit of Christmas crunch!

These melting snowmen cookies make me reminisce my wonderful childhood; I remember making these when I was in school and I can definitely recommend! Such a simple idea with such an impressive outcome. https://cookcraftlove.com/melted-snowman-cookies-3/

In my family, we have made gingerbread house making a Christmas tradition! It’s something that we all look forward to and even though we always seem to have a wall collapse they are so much fun to make and (can) look so pretty. https://sugarandcharm.com/gingerbread-house

Credit: Cook Craft Love

Credit: Sugar and Charm

With Christmas around the corner, what better way to get into the festive spirit by channelling your inner Mary Berry and getting creative with some festive baking! I hope some of these ideas have inspired you have a go, so whack on some classic Christmas tunes, dust off the apron and get creative.

Header image credit: Tesco Real Food