OnBeat Society relaunch to continue creating community for women and non-binary people of colour

Ruby Fatimilehin, Secretary of OnBeat Society, discusses the relaunch of the society and the importance of community.

OnBeat aims to showcase the artistic and literary talents of women and non-binary people of colour. We provide a platform for self-expression through creative practice and aim to document the unique experiences of our community.

Onbeat publishes zines which exhibit the creative ability of women and non-binary people of colour. We believe in the community making power of creativity and think it vital that women and non-binary people of colour have access to space in which they can truly be themselves. Past zines have focused on the themes of ‘space’ and ‘tribute’, examining how women and non-binary people take up space in white-dominated environments and our appreciation of our ancestral cultures and traditions.

Our next publication will centre on the theme of ‘home’, exploring what home looks and feels like for women and non-binary people of colour. OnBeat will start accepting submissions soon so make sure to check out Instagram!

Our next event, Madame Kumar’s Cooking Class, will take place on the 8th of December. We will be cooking vegan Sri Lankan Gobi Curry with Madame Kumar. This cook-along is a chance to make some new, amazing food whilst having a laugh with the OnBeat community. We will also be offering a delivery service for £3 if you’re in Leeds and unable to get to the shops for ingredients but still want to attend the event. The event will be held over Zoom and you can sign up here.

OnBeat have a weekly Instagram feature called ‘Selfcare Sunday’ where we share tips to help women and non-binary people of colour look after their mental health during lockdown. On ‘Spotify Saturday’, we share weekly playlists from the OnBeat Spotify account which feature music by women and non-binary people of colour.

We use our Instagram platform to spotlight the amazing artistic and literary talent found in our community. Please message us if you’re a woman or non-binary creative of colour and would like to have your work featured on the OnBeat Instagram page.

Follow OnBeat on Facebook and Instagram @onbeatzine to keep up to date with our latest news or contact us at onbeatleeds@gmail.com.You can buy OnBeat membership here.