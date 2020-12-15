Leeds’ sports societies raise over £23,000 for Movember and CALM

Share Post To:











This year saw a magnanimous effort from University of Leeds sports societies as each took part in their own activities to raise money for men’s health and suicide prevention.

Sport’s societies from the University of Leeds raised a total of £23,294.16 for UK charity effort Movember last month. LUU Volleyball raised the most for Movember with a total of £2,843, whilst Men’s Rugby Union raised the most for CALM UK with £8.7K.

Students tested each other’s fitness by collectively running or walking several kilometres which totalled a staggering 4,559.06km.

See the highlights from the societies with the most raised below.

At the top

LUU Rugby Union for CALM

LUU Volleyball

The sports society raised £2,843.22 and ran a collective 1628.06km.

Boat Club

Collectively the society raised £2,727 and ran 566km.

Development Netball (LUUDNC)

They raised £1817 and ran over 1150km as a team.

Mens Football

The team raised an impressive total of £1,239.

Women’s Cricket

Total funds raised came to £1,223 and the society ran over 839km.

Sailing

Five members walked 60km from Otley to Hyde Park and the whole society took part in laps totalling 358km around Woodhouse Moor.

Karate

The club raised £1,006.

Lacrosse

Mens Lacrosse raised £850.

Boxing

The society raised a total of £600.

You can check out the full leaderboard here on The University of Leeds Movember page.