Travis Scott: blurring the lines between fashion and music

The Houston rapper continues to leave his stamp on the fashion industry, with a new Sony PS5 collaboration and the establishment of the Cactus Jack Foundation, a non-profit organisation, showing the world what he has to offer beyond music.

On the surface, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker is instantly recognisable for his auto-tuned vocals and over the top live performances. However, Travis Scott is transforming the way artists collaborate with brands and establish their own avenue of fashion – moving away from traditional merchandise. From confectionary brand Reese’s to a continuous partnership with Nike, Travis Scott proves a trailblazer in merging the two worlds of fashion and music, never failing to impress. His creative real-estate within the fashion industry continues to flourish, proving his artistic capabilities to the world.

Image credit: Travis Scott x McDonalds.

Making history with a collaboration with McDonalds earlier in the year, Scott released an array of merchandise alongside the meme-worthy Cactus Jack burger. The drop comprised of denim shorts, burger t-shirts, Egg McMuffin boxer shorts and hoodies: all embellished with Golden Arches and Cactus Jack iconography. Only available to fans for 48 hours, the McDonalds merchandise has increased in resale value exponentially, with the Travis Scott action figure listed for $55,000 on StockX – not to mention the $90 chicken nugget pillow reselling for up to $600.

Moving away from frequent food collaborations, in November Scott revealed a three-way collaboration with Nike and PlayStation, with exclusive Nike SB Dunks adorned with PlayStation iconography and a retro colourway. The unveiling, accompanied by a 10-minute-long promotion video, comes after Scott announced his role as Strategic Creative Partner for PlayStation. Scott commented “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team”, hinting at even more merchandise to for fans to add to their collection.

Image credit: Travis Scott x Nike x PlayStation.

Despite high-profile collaborations, Scott continues to expand his catalogue of traditional merchandise, with infamous Astroworld graphics printed on everything from t-shirts to jackets. Available on higher end websites such as Farfetch, Scott places himself in the same arena of major contemporary fashion houses such as Palm Angels, Balenciaga and Yeezy.

Scott’s newest endeavour, Cactus Jack Foundation has recently been announced – a non-profit charity organisation aimed at providing young people with the resources to excel in fashion design. In a press release, Scott showed his passion for harnessing young talent:

“I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfil that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

Set up in his hometown of Houston, Texas, the foundation will provide an immersive curriculum in fashion design to students who would not otherwise have the opportunities in the creative field.

Cactus Jack, Scott’s record label and company, continues to lead with ground-breaking collaborations as the rapper showcases his creative potential in the fashion industry. He challenges the norms of artist merchandise, proving he is much more than a musician. Though 2020 has seen Travis at his most innovative to date, it seems this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Header image: Getty Images.