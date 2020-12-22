Gucci on Film

Share Post To:











Gucci recently released their seven-part mini-series ‘Ouverture of Something that Never Ended’ directed by Gus van Sant. The short films that aired once a day from 16th to 22nd of November featured Gucci’s new collection by Alessandro Michele.

In May, Gucci decided to rethink their approach to the fashion calendar and are now reducing their original five shows a year down to two – abandoning the eminent cruise show. This follows not long after the British Fashion Council called for a slower pace in the fashion world and insisted that brands and designers need to come together to produce fewer products at a higher, more creative quality.

Is this a permanent reset of the fashion system?

Due to Covid-19, fashion brands have been forced to rethink their marketing landscape with Gucci even deciding to eliminate seasonal collections. This makes them the second luxury brand after Saint Laurent to hint at wider changes to how they will market and sell fashion in the future.

‘Ouverture of Something that Never Ended’ was the first film series of Gucci’s new approach to air via GucciFest. The online film festival also featured fashion films from small independent designers. Alessandro Michele believes it to be a “joyful and irregular new tale, no longer constrained by the old notion of seasonality, closer to his expressive call and told by blending rules and genres, feeding on new spaces, linguistic codes and communication platforms.”

The featured models across different genders, race, sexuality and age whilst at the same time reducing the distinction between menswear and womenswear, embracing a new approach to appreciate gender fluidity and inclusivity. But where are the plus side models to be seen? Gucci is still misrepresenting body image despite claiming they’re taking their collection to life outside of the catwalk.

The mini- series follows Silvia’s (played by Silvia Calderoni) day to day life in the city of Rome following very ordinary, but according to Van Sant, very beautiful places that range from her apartment, to the theatre, to a café and even to a vintage Gucci shop! Not only do we see Gucci’s impressionable new collection but also some famous faces that include the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Florence Welch.

The seven-part series definitely set the mark in the new era of fashion, and it is definitely apparent fashion is going to take creativity even further. Here’s a closer look at some on the looks in ‘Ouverture Something that Never Ended’:

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 1: AT HOME

Sylvie, played by Sylvie Calderoni, in her apartment dressed in a pastel maxi- dress

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 2: THE NEIGHBOURS

Gucci shows off their new shoe collections.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 7: A NIGHTLY WALK

A hint of a unisex collection, Sylvie shows the new three-piece suit and clutch bag.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 1: AT HOME:

A baby blue nineties style tracksuit featured in the new collection.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 3: AT THE POST OFFICE

A Gucci skateboard with their classic tennis shoe.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 6: THE VINTAGE SHOP

A matching tartan hat and coat in the vintage shop dressing room.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

PISODE 2: AT THE CAFE

Gucci bring the sixties back with their Austin Power-esque suit.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 5: THE NEIGHBOURS

The neighbours play in their band whilst showing the blur between menswear and womenswear.

Image credit: Gus Van Sant/Gucci

EPISODE 4: AT THE THEATRE

Featuring Jeremy O. Harris in a tartan blazer that we all need.