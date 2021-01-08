New Year, Same Me

Share Post To:











As the clock strikes midnight and the new year has begun, many of us feel pressurised to make these new year’s resolutions that supposedly ‘better ourselves’. These resolutions are often revolving around diets, exercise and saving money, but regardless of what you are led to believe, the 1st of January is not a silver bullet solution and doesn’t have any magic powers to change everything you want changing. Far too often the pressure of having to make a resolution means that people aren’t actually fully committed to sticking to it, so what’s the point?

Don’t get me wrong, change can be a good thing and if setting a new year’s goal is the best way to do so then crack on. But you need to make sure that you’re making one because you really want to, not because everyone else is. Resolutions shouldn’t be a competition. Just because your friend wants to lose weight, doesn’t mean you have too as well. When setting these goals, you should focus on the why. Why are you setting this resolution, and if the reason is ‘because it’s the new year’, then maybe it’s simply wishful thinking and not something that you are truly committed to.

A big problem with new year’s resolutions is that they can be far too big and unrealistic which make them simply counter-productive. If you look back at all the resolutions you have made in previous years, I can almost guarantee that the majority haven’t lasted past the first couple of weeks! Studies suggest that 80% of new year’s resolutions don’t make it past the first month so why set yourself up for failure?

With probably one of the most difficult years finally over, it is more important than ever to be kind to yourself. Why not focus on self-care or checking up on your friends and family more often, rather than trying to make drastic changes to your lifestyle which simply aren’t realistic. Do what’s best for you, not what everyone else is doing.

Just because the year is changing doesn’t mean you have too as well. 2020 was a tough year for us all, so give yourself a break!

Header image credit: Real Simple