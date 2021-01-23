“I will be a President for all Americans ”Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th President

After a long and unique presidential race, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America. In his speech, he called for unity and an end to the “uncivil war.”

Lingering remnants of the siege that had taken place in the very same building two weeks earlier were visible in the nervous yet hopeful air. Surrounded by thousands of troops, the sun rose over The Capitol building, The National Mall, and its field of nearly 200,000 red, blue and white flags.

On the 20th of January 2021, people all across the globe were glued to their TV and laptop screens, patiently watching as Gaga and J-Lo sang and as young poet laureate Amanda Gorman put tears in America’s eyes. The

moment of truth arrived as Joe Biden recited the 35-word oath, becoming the 46th president of the United States.

A few minutes earlier, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman, South Asian, and Black American to hold the Vice-President office.

“Disagreement must not lead to disunion,” President Biden spoke to the audience of Americans, diplomats, and politicians. The President called out for unity amongst Americans.

“…I pledge this to you: I will be a president for all Americans. All Americans. And I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did.”

The new President and Vice-President were quick to get to work. Following the inauguration and the wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery, Biden signed a federal mask mandate, re-joined the Paris Climate Accords, and revoked the Muslim travel ban. VP Kamala Harris swore in three senators at the Senate.

The evening, which would normally consist of an Inauguration ball, saw a night sky covered in colourful fireworks and entertainment provided by Tom Hanks, Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato.

