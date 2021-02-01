The Best Film and TV Coming in 2021

Mia Fulford gives us a rundown of all the best content coming to the big- and small-screen in 2021.

Film:

Malcolm and Marie (dir. Sam Levinson), February, Netflix

Zendaya, having blossomed from her Disney Channel days into the youngest ever winner of the Emmy for Best Drama Actress, has shown her ability to own complex characters. Malcolm and Marie, filmed in one house over two weeks with lockdown restraints, focuses on the strained relationship between Zendaya’s character and onscreen husband, played by John David Washington (Tenet). Both actors dole a great deal of promise to the film, with the trailer showing an explosive and highly watchable dynamic between the two.

No Time to Die (dir. Cary Joji Fukunaga), April

Having already had its release date pushed back TWICE owing to the pandemic, Bond fans will be glad to hear that No Time to Die is intended to finally come out this year. With Phoebe Waller Bridge (of Fleabag and Killing Eve fame) involved to spice up the screenplay, this film should be a refreshing, darkly comic and well-plotted installment to the Bond series.

Last Night in Soho (dir. Edgar Wright), April

Although not a great deal is yet known about this film pitted for release in April, the formula of Edgar Wright (known for fast-paced, bold films like Baby Driver and Hot Fuzz), plus Anya Taylor Joy (aka. Beth Harmon, everyone’s favourite tortured chess player), plus psychological horror, is certain to produce some stylish and gripping results.

The French Dispatch (dir. Wes Anderson), May

Wes Anderson films are an indie dream. Although some of us (including me) don’t always get the storylines and dialogue of these films, Anderson, reprising his regulars (the likes of Saoirse Ronan, and Bill Murray) – and compounding his indie king status by including the likes of Timothee Chalamet – is sure to dish out the usual, enticing visual feast and provoke many thoughtful softboy DMs (see: @beam_me_up_softboi).

Dune (dir. Denis Villeneuve), October

Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of this sci-fi classic, with an all-star cast including the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac, is guaranteed to be a visual, Oscar-baiting treat. Those familiar with Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, and Arrival, will know just how beautiful those films are and how visually pleasing Dune is then sure to be. A powerful existing fan base of the book and original film also lay out high expectations, which Villeneuve is definitely capable of meeting.

T.V.

Dear White People Season 4 (dir. Justin Simien), Expected Late 2021, Netflix

Fans of this programme, which juggles multiple storylines of students behind the radio station “Dear White People” at fictional Ivy League college, will be glad to know a fourth season is coming to Netflix this year. The show has been praised for how it highlights systemic issues of racial inequality both in the education system, and beyond. A great cast, and history of engaging plotlines will surely deem this an excellent watch.

Brideshead Revisited (dir. Luca Guadagnino), Release TBC, BBC

Whilst not yet completely confirmed for 2021, those familiar with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino should keep an eye out for this TV remake of Eveyln Waugh’s novel. The story, concerning the intense internal politics of an aristocratic family in the 1930s, combined with Gaudagnino’s dreamy style, is sure to satiate many period drama dreams this year.

Gossip Girl (dir. Karena Evans), Expected Late 2021

Let’s be honest, this isn’t going to be the most highbrow series coming out this year. That being said, the escapades of Serena Van der Woodsen, Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass were a lot of fun to watch – as well as generating some serious wardrobe inspiration. With the original producers reprising their roles for this reboot, as well as social media being pushed to the fore, this is sure to be a hit.

Sex Education Season 3 (created by Laurie Nunn), Release TBC, Netflix

Sex Education – one of the most hilarious, heart-wrenching, loveable programmes you can find on Netflix – left us all on that painful cliffhanger at the end of series 2. That said, beyond the agonizing Maeve-Otis relationship drama, this is a programme rich in phenomenal, nuanced characters whom seeing again would brighten a dampened start to 2021. Also, I think many of us just miss Eric.

Peaky Blinders Series 6 (dir. Anthony Byrne), Expected late 2021, Netflix, BBC

Regardless of how accurate the Birmingham accents may be, this programme has certainly captivated viewers for years with the dynamic and dangerous activities of the Peaky Blinders gang. Finding out who betrayed Tommy Shelby, and helping draw this seven stage series to what we can safely assume will be an explosive close, should make for some highly enjoyable viewing in a year where, so far, the most exciting thing we’ve been able to do is go to Morrisons.