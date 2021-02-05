Searching for Love in a Pandemic

Finding a partner in ‘normal’ times can be hard enough, but during a global pandemic…well that’s a completely different ball game.

For those looking for love during lockdown, the hunt for a partner has been made slightly trickier. The ever-changing national restrictions has meant that the dating scene has changed dramatically, and who knows when or if it will ever go back to how it once was.

A huge part of dating for many people is the physical human interaction and intimacy that can be achieved through in-person interactions, finding out whether the ‘spark’ is actually there. Yet, with the uncertainty over when, if, and how you can physically meet someone. We have entered an era of virtual dating where people are having to rely on online conversations and virtual interactions – which is not everyone’s cup of tea.

I think we owe dating apps some gratitude during these times, because how else are we going to meet people if we aren’t allowed to leave the house. Many people have turned to popular apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge to seek social interaction. Some argue that people’s attitude towards dating has become more serious during these times. As there is less opportunity for a casual hook-up, people are seeking to find more meaningful connections with people and many have found this very beneficial.

Some people have been lucky in love and have found a partner regardless of the constraints of a global pandemic. For some, the uncertainty over when you can finally meet up means that you can get to know someone on a deeper level before you jump into anything. The slower pace means that you can really make sure that they are the one for you and if they are, getting to meet them is something to look forward to during these slightly depressing times.

For others, dating has not been so successful. Chatting to someone is all well and good when you have some interesting topics of conversation but many people are coming across the problem that there is simply very little to talk about. With most of our day-to-day lives being fairly mundane and repetitive, it is not surprising that conversations aren’t flowing as well as people may want them to, leading many to naturally fizzle out.

The pandemic has certainly thrown a spanner in the works for those looking for love. With the uncertainty over when physical dating will be able to go ahead again, has the dating scene changed forever?

Header image credit: The Philadelphia Inquirer