“We did not give police permission to enter and they did not knock”: Students still feel unsafe in halls

Covid-19 has significantly altered our lives. This is true for everyone in society, including the student population. Students attending university for the first time this academic year have grown accustomed to a completely different experience that second or final year students would have benefitted from, due to both the impacts of a global pandemic and the manner in which students have been treated as a response to said

pandemic. A critical policy that should be promoted throughout the course of this experience is that first-year students, or those living in halls for the first time, feel safe and secure in this new environment they find themselves in; that they feel at ease, cared for and comfortable at a time of significant change in their lives.



This sentiment becomes even more necessary following recent accusations from students at the University of Leeds that police were able to access halls of accommodation in an invasive manner, followed by intimidating body language and attitudes upon entry. Police at both Lupton and Charles Morris residences allegedly entered accommodation, told students that they had keys and access to bedrooms and entire flats, and that would be able to access them at any time. It’s further alleged that police used the justification that they had University permission to enter flats.



According to the Student Union, the University had agreed that police could visit halls grounds for “educational, preventative conversations with students regarding lockdown regulations, but were not to enter buildings or rooms.” This policy is understandable for two separate reasons. Primarily, the University has a duty of care over students living in halls, which includes giving advice to students on what precautions should be taken during a pandemic; to use the police as a messenger for such information is practical and reasonable given their understanding of current regulations. Secondly, police should be prevented from entering flats for these educational conversations as it limits the spread of person-to-person

contact, and aligns with social distancing measures implemented across the country. The policy implemented is one of practicality. Its alleged execution, however, is less so.



Students from both halls have stated feeling intimidated by police actions, a feeling further intensified by the thought that anyone could have access to their paid accommodation without their consent and without being notified as such. The notion that police can access students flats at any time, regardless of having legitimate reasoning to do so (e.g. evidence for a crime being committed), is one which many of those residing in University halls regard as an invasion of privacy and, arguably, an abuse of power.



One student stated feeling intimidated when accused of committing a crime despite following current guidelines and regulations. “I wasn’t breaking the law at the time and I know my rights, so when the police knocked at my door, I refused them entry for fear of the potential spread of Covid-19, since I knew that they had been to many other flats before mine.”



They continued that “The police officer grew very aggressive when I refused him entry… I told him that I was nervous because there were police at my door and was worried that something of a serious nature had occurred. He was rude and dismissive in the way he spoke to us and did not understand the connotations surrounding law-enforcement arriving

at your home if you’re a law-abiding person. Having later found out that they lied to us about access to our flats made me feel as though they were actively trying to intimidate us, despite not having hosted or been to any parties ourselves.”

Another student, residing in Lupton, reports police entering a flat without permission to do so. “We did not give police permission to enter and they did not knock. They entered the flat and asked us if we were having a party, despite only two of us being home. They told us that if we were breaking restrictions, they were giving out fines and that they now had keys

to our flats so we could no longer refuse entry. When I asked if they had keys to our flats or our bedrooms, they replied “the whole thing.” We were two girls alone in our flat and there was no female officer present.”



Those having parties or mass gatherings in the current climate certainly warrant repercussions. However, when students are in their halls,

cooking meals, studying, watching films or conversing with flatmates, they should not feel subjected to police intimidation and intrusion of their rented accommodation. Another student argues “If I lived on the same street as someone who had a party, I would not be guilty by association. I don’t see why the flat that I pay rent in as an adult should be any

different.”



The Student Union has responded to accusations regarding police possessing keys to student halls, stating “It was found that although police were given access to accommodation blocks on the day, they were not in possession of keys and still do not hold keys to student flats.” They further emphasise that “Residential Services have asked the police not to return to university residences unless on a police business/emergency… Students

have a right to feel safe in their own home and should be treated in the same way as any other paying tenant. We know that a police presence can be anxiety-inducing and this intrusion on students’ safe spaces is unacceptable.”



In light of these events, as well as many students not returning to their student halls for a wide variety of reasons, student pressure to reduce accommodation fees has become increasingly prominent in campaigning for a fairer financial trade-off. One such organisation is Cut The Rent Leeds, which has been working to ensure fair treatment of students in respect of University residences since December. They demand a 40% reduction for the time spent in halls, a full rebate for the time students were

asked to not reside in their halls and freedom to exit contracts without financial penalty. The movement has been strengthened by recent developments such as the police conduct in rented accommodation as students grow increasingly let down and frustrated. They hope to work with the University in a harmonious way to form a satisfactory agreement and enable that students voices are heard.

