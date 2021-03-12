Brighter Days are Coming

It is no doubt that the Prime Minister’s recent announcement regarding the roadmap out of lockdown has created mass excitement for a lot of people. However, for others the thought of making big plans for the summer can feel quite overwhelming. So, I thought that I would compile a list of some small (yet still very significant) moments that we can all look forward to within the coming months when that little bit of extra daylight every day will start to accompany the process of our lives beginning to resemble some kind of normality:

The buzz of a crowded dancefloor

Exploring new cities

Going shopping and picking out an outfit that you love

Sunday roasts with all the family

The lights going down at the cinema ready for the film you’ve been waiting to see

Spontaneous trips to the beer garden when the sun is shining

Café dates with friends

Seeing your favourite food coming in a restaurant

Feeling the sun on your face when sat in the park with a group of friends

The fun of a pub quiz in an actual pub rather than over zoom

Giving gifts with a hug rather than leaving them on the doorstep

Your favourite song coming on in the club

Although we can’t wait to do all these things, I think it is also really important to reflect on all the positive things that we have learned over the last year which we can carry on in our ‘post-lockdown’ lives:

The importance of consistent communication with loved ones

Showing that extra bit of kindness

Demonstrating respect for NHS staff and all key workers

The increased effort to support small/ local businesses

Prioritising self-care

Getting out for our daily walks

Header image credit: Awareness Days