The Perfect Easter Bakes

For all you chocolate lovers out there, Easter is probably one of your favourite holidays of the year. For a good few months now, we have seen the supermarket shelves become increasingly flooded with sweet treats and Easter themed goodies that we can hardly resist the temptation of sneaking some into our baskets. Even if you have been able to resist the temptation thus far, I’m sure it won’t be long until you find yourselves with far too much chocolate that you know what to do with.

The range of Easter treats has massively expanded over the past few years, which makes it the perfect time to get creative with your baking and try some new recipes this Easter.

Here are some of my favourites:

Chocolate Easter nests

Credit: Pinterest

We are starting off with an absolute childhood classic! These little chocolate nests are so quick and easy to make with such little ingredients and such little mess. These treats are a great activity to try with the kids or with friends and family.

Creme Egg Brownies

Credit: Pinterest

Brownies are by far my favourite chocolatey treat but brownies with creme eggs…even better! This popular bake can be slightly more technical in order get the ideal consistency but if you get it right, the finished product is sensational.

Here is a little tip: make sure you freeze the creme eggs before you add them to your brownies so that they don’t fully melt in the oven.

Easter chick cupcakes

Credit: Pinterest

Calling all cake lovers, this one’s for you!

These adorable chick cupcakes just scream Easter and would be prefect for a festive afternoon tea, or to just to bring some joy to your Easter weekend.

Mini egg millionaire shortbread

Credit: Pinterest

Mini eggs are probably one of the most versatile (and essential) chocolates to bake with. You can literally add them to any bake you want.

These Millionaire shortbreads are a little more time consuming to make but the finished product is definitely well worth the effort. Plus, they look amazing too!

Cheesecake filled Easter eggs

Credit: Pinterest

Technically, this last one is more of a dessert than a bake but still extremely festive.

You can choose whatever flavour cheesecake filling you like and then decorate with your favourite easter treats, what’s not to love!

With Easter just around the corner, it is the perfect time to try out some of these recipes so why not get baking.

Header Image Credit: Stylist