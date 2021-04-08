Our must follow TikTokers for fashion inspiration

Despite its undeniable impact on the trends of 2020, TikTok may not have seemed the most likely place to find fashion inspiration in its early days; but there’s more to TikTok fashion than the questionable ‘DIY tie-dye’ and ‘wear-your-pillowcase’ trends which went viral last year. The app also functions as an ultra-modern platform for a growing number fashion influencers, designers and brands. Here’s a round up of some of our favourite accounts which prove that TikTok is the place to go for fashion inspiration in 2021:

@evie

Youtuber Evie Clarke’s TikToks provide the ultimate y2k meets 2021 Pinterest outfit inspo. On Youtube Evie’s fashion videos range from clothing hauls to styling her subscribers and her TikToks are snapshots of these concepts. From parcel unboxings – featuring vintage, Depop and high street pieces – to outfit ideas for any occasion, including first dates and ‘to make you feel like the main character’, Evie’s TikToks have something for everyone. She’s characterised by her colourful, girly and unique looks which are sure to inspire your summer style.

@curlyfrysfeed

Model Nathan shares iconic androgynous looks which would gain Harry Styles’ approval. His candy-coloured hair, belief clothing has no gender and eye for detail characterise his super cool looks. He shoots his OOTD’s creatively in his home city of London and his eye-catching look books provide daring outfit inspiration for people of any gender. Nathan has worked for big brands including ASOS and Gucci x The North Face and we also love his behind the scenes TikToks of photoshoots and life as a model.

@denisemmercedes

@denisemmercedes 1 year ago today @mariacastellanos_ri and I started this series and it’s been so great inspiring so many of you ! All looks from @asos #stylenotsize ♬ original sound – Ian Asher

Denise is best known for founding the #stylenotsize – which has gained the attention of brands such as ASOS – and #becauseitsmybody movements. On TikTok she shares a range of co-ordinating looks with friend Maria Castellanos with each look promoting self love and style true to you. Her positive message and super-chic style have brought her 2.7 million followers and 50.4m total likes on TikTok. These numbers speak for themselves: Denise is well worth a follow for fashion inspiration with a purpose.

@i_d

i-D Magazine is not a new name to anyone who loves fashion – but their TikTok is new. i-D’s videos consist of round ups of iconic outfits of celebrities and characters – see ‘Samantha Jones’ most iconic looks’-, interviews with big fashion names and everyday inspiration . Their bio reads ‘the original fashion and style bible’ and their account certainly lives up to this self-proclaimed title. Their series ‘What Students Wear’ explores student fashion across Europe. It provides perfect inspiration for planning a new look for university post-Covid.

@meganxclark

Megan’s TikToks are your Pinterest boards come to life. An influencer and fashion student from Glasgow, Megan creates short videos that serve as virtual mood boards and look books. She captures days in her life through the lens of her cool-girl aesthetic. Her TikToks feature picturesque shots of the chicest places in Glasgow and, most importantly, her amazing outfits. Megan’s style is trend led with her own unique twist. She has an eye for putting together interesting pieces from cult cool-girl brands of the moment. To recreate Megan’s looks see Realisation Par, Frankie’s Bikinis and I AM GIA. Her TikToks will inspire not only your outfits but also encourage you to capture beautiful moments of the everyday.

@kateebartlett

A fashion student studying in NYC, Kate shares days in her life at university, OOTDs and top fashion finds. Her days range from hours of online class, exploring the city and working at her internship at Amanda Uprichard. Her style is chic, classic and monochromatic with a modern city-girl vibe. Her fashion finds videos feature affordable pieces from accessible places including Amazon. Her TikTok will give you major life-envy as well as style inspiration.

Header image: @kateebartlett