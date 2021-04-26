YSL Records deliver a messy but loveable project with new compilation ‘Slime Language 2’

Packed with a bulky list of features from less famed YSL members and heavy hitting A-List rappers, Young Thug and Gunna deliver the anticipated sequel, Slime Language 2.

Young Thug is no stranger to making noise in the rap scene. With his Jeffery mixtape cementing his place as a creative force both musically and culturally, Thug always asserts his undeniable quirks in his craft. However, Slime Language 2 lacks the reverence of past projects. The sole purpose of the project is to give recognition to the lesser known artists of the YSL collective whilst blending features from peers, such as Drake and Travis Scott. This proves messy throughout the album, which becomes bored and diluted as hits such as ‘Solid’ and ‘Diamonds Dancing‘ arrive very early.

Despite the messy sequencing of the album, it is clear to see who shone on the 23-track album. Fresh out of a six-year sentence, Rowdy Rebel sounds great on ‘Came and Saw’, leaving us excited to see what he’s gonna do next with Bobby Shmurda this year. Though not signed to Young Stoner Life, Lil Baby once again joins forces with Gunna, proving that they are an unstoppable duo on ‘Paid the Fine’. A personal favourite from the album, ‘Proud of You’ sees Lil Uzi Vert and Thug speaking on their respect for one another and the fruits of their success.

Though the highs are high in the album, the lows are somewhat … sufferable. Skepta opens his ‘WokStar’ verse by stating “Jumped off the jet, I left semen on the seat”. I can’t see how in any circumstance Thug would approve this feature. This disappointment is also plagued in ‘Superstar’, which sees Future whining a weak chorus over a medieval sounding flute. Let’s also not ignore how tired Sheck Wes’ “BITCH!” ad-libs have become.

Coming in at a run-time of 75 minutes, the smaller features are majorly overshadowed by the first, strong 7 tracks. It’s a struggle to trod through the second half of the album, leaving a sour taste by the time you finish. However, no matter how dissatisfied you are by the endless list of unnecessary features, Thug’s legendary ‘Slatt!’ ad-libs and infectious cadence throughout will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Cover image via The Hype magazine