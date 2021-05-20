The Best Sheltered and Heated Outdoor Places to Eat and Drink in Leeds

The reopening of outdoor hospitality was superb and personally, I relished the opportunity to not have to go on walk whilst sipping my coffee. But after a couple weeks, drinking a pint in the cold, soon dulled down my excitement — after all, asking a waiter to fill up my hot water bottle can only be done so many times. Not to mention the time the thunderstorm and spring showers forced us to wear bin bags as we held our brollies so that we could finish our drinks! So, I decided to compile a list of the best places to eat and drink in Leeds, whilst not having to worry about being wet and cold.

Terminus Tap and Bottle Shop

Hands down, one of my favourites on this list. A slightly tucked-away gem in the heart of Meanwood, you can enjoy their own brewed beer in a gregarious and sheltered setting. With lighting inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” painting, and food provided by the Hungry Bear from Thursday to Sunday, it is the ideal spot for any occasion.

Chowdown

Second on my list is the much-reputedChowdown in Leeds City Centre. With a selection of food trucks and cuisines to choose from and a different DJ playing every weekend, this place is characterised by its bright, cosmopolitan, and up-beat atmosphere. Most seating is covered, and some tables have heaters to keep you toasty throughout your evening.

Tuana

If you like Greek food and fancy trying somewhere a bit further out, Tuana is your go to. Situated in Adel, a 10-minute drive from the university, this restaurant has sheltered and heated seating and provides a serene and authentic setting. Also, who doesn’t love a place that does good value food? Yep, at this place, you get a free huge homemade bread to accompany your meal!

The Mustard Pot

On the east side of Leeds, 5 minutes from Headingley, you will find The Mustard pot. If you like your traditional pub food, then look no further. With a big open beer garden with tables and a sheltered wooden cabin with heaters, this place has got you sorted rain or shine. With a delicious menu full of quintessential British delights, there’s something for all palates.

Heanie & Mill

In the centre of Headingley, and with outstanding takeaway food throughout lockdown with their original Christmas market, they now have sheltered seating outdoors for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their sophisticated menu and convenient location definitely make it an accessible and satisfying place to visit.

Poco

Despite not having place currently for sheltered outdoor seating but too good not to mention, this is one for those of you who still fancies a walk with your takeaway. If you love Italian food, then go check out Poco. Amongst their splendid choice of pizzas, pasta, arancini, cannoli and cakes, you are truly spoilt for choice. Ideal for those of you living closer to town centre or Hyde Park, this little treasure is on Kirkstall road.

Water Lane Boathouse

Finally, the last place to make it onto this listicle, is Water Lane Boathouse. With sheltered seating, space for walk ins always available and a tasty menu of burgers and pizza, this is a great place for a laid-back meal. With their quiz night returning as of the week of the 17th of May, this place will make you forget the stress of Covid times and bring back some good fun and memories.

We have braved the cold for the last month, but I’m pretty certain the sun will start shining now that we are able to sit indoors. Although I won’t complain, as it’s just a great excuse to keep discovering hidden pearls. I hope you all enjoy being able to meet up with some tasty food and drinks!

Header image credit: Visit Leeds