Leeds’ oldest pub re-opens its doors

Hidden away down one of Briggate’s alleyways, Whitelocks has opened its doors to the public after being forced to remain closed since October.

Originally opened in 1716 as The Turk’s Head, the historic city centre pub was bought by the Whitelock family in the 1880s and refurbished, much of which is still visible today with its stained glass windows and mirrors. Awarded Grade II listed status in 1963, the pub also boasts the historic achievement of being the first in Leeds to have electricity installed in 1897.

Image via Whitelocks’ instagram

Although the decor might have retained its Victorian appeal, the menu offers food for the modern diner alongside the pub classics of beef & ale pies and fish & chips. Contemporary highlights include the ale-glazed halloumi burger and the vegan fish & chips made from banana blossom. Visitors wanting a lighter bite have a choice ranging from black pudding scotch eggs and ploughman’s to Yorkshire cheese boards.

Alongside its food menu, Whitelocks offers a large range of beers and ales comprehensive enough to please those searching for a taste of Leeds. Local independent breweries like Northern Monk and Kirkstall are represented on the taps, accompanied by a selection of others from around the country.

For more info, visit whitelocksleeds.com