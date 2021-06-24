Below: Beartooth’s breathtaking return

It was rather prophetic that Beartooth wrapped up the European leg of their Disease tour in that accursed month that was March 2020. Yet, in almost no time, the Ohio hardcore outfit have once again shot up to the summit of heavy music with a gruesome, raw album filled with the creative edge and unerring choruses that always separated the band from the crowd.

Arguably one of the most recognisable voices in modern rock, frontman Caleb Shomo describes the album as an “honest…journey to the deepest and darkest parts of my mind”. These elements are omnipresent across the band’s discography, yet they take on an even more powerful dimension across riff-roaring lead singles ‘The Past Is Dead’ and ‘Devastation’. Shomo’s choruses are a bottomless pit of unforgettable melodies that never cease to disappoint and the album perfectly marries his belted, anthemic style with the rapid anger of old that persists in ‘Hell of It’.

Beartooth – Hell Of It [Audio] via BEARTOOTHband on YouTube.

Upon listening to the album as a whole entity, it becomes clear that almost all of the tracks could have been chosen as singles. Shomo’s pure emotion shines through in ‘Phantom Pain’ and ‘Skin’, the latter of which sees Oshie Bichar’s pounding bassline take centre stage in an evolved, more mature Beartooth track. The riffs and breakdowns prevail, yet with an unorthodox refresh compared to their previous three records, demonstrating the cutting edge of Beartooth amidst a genre in which so many bands fade into mediocrity.

Beartooth are back, vicious as ever, and are firmly here to stay. Below is out Friday June 25th via Red Bull Records and the band will be back in the UK in February 2022 for their biggest ever headline tour.

Header image: Beartooth. Credit: Johann Ramos.