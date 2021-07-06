Inhaler // 16.08.2021 // Preview

Back before the world descended into chaos and the live music industry grinded to a halt, Dublin four-piece Inhaler were making a name for themselves as one of the most exciting live bands around. That predisposition for relentless energy and swirling crowd singalongs needed to be channelled elsewhere. As everything around them stilled and excitement deflated, the four-piece set to work on their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This.

In what was supposed to be their year, one with a booked-up calendar and a sea of festivals to look forward to, Inhaler instead found themselves crafting an album bolder than their previous releases and reflective of the stage they were at in early adulthood. An immaculate attempt at capturing the live performances they were loved for, it’s a frenetic, expansive journey to the core of who Inhaler are now.

Inhaler – It Won’t Always Be Like This album artwork.

Thankfully, as restrictions lift and hope appears once more on the horizon, It Won’t Always Be Like This is set to grace our ears on 9th July, with a string of record store appearances and live shows to go along with it. Their long-awaited return in front of a crowd commences at last in August, seeing them settle in with an intimate show at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on 16th August. As their career skyrockets, it might be one of the last chances to catch the band before they reach newer heights and larger stages – in that case, it’s definitely not one to miss.

Header image: Inhaler. Credit: Chuffmedia Press.