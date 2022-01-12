New vaccination centre for university students and staff now open in Leeds

Staff and students from any university or higher education institution in Leeds can now book a COVID-19 first dose or booster jab at a new vaccination venue in the city centre.

Located in Old Broadcasting House, Leeds Beckett University, Woodhouse Lane, the centre will be open from 10am-5pm on Tuesday 11, Friday 14, Tuesday 18 and Friday 21 January.

Walk-in appointments may be possible, but to guarantee vaccination, appointments should be booked in advance. The centre will be using the Moderna vaccine.

Those attending do not need to stipulate whether it’s a first dose or a booster jab when making an appointment.

However, second doses of the vaccine cannot be booked at this centre, and those requiring one should visit the NHS Coronavirus vaccination website to book a second vaccine.

A list of frequently asked questions about the new vaccination centre in available on the University of Leeds’ coronavirus website.

Further information about the vaccine is available from the NHS by calling 119 or visiting the NHS website.