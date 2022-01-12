Revolution reinvented: Legendary Electric Press party bar set for £300k makeover

Leeds’ iconic nightlife has seen many changes over the past 15 years, but whilst countless venues have come and gone, Revolution Electric Press has always been central to the city’s bar scene.

What’s more, whilst the global pandemic prevented them from celebrating their landmark 15th birthday, the UK’s premier vodka bar is making up for it this month with a remarkable transformation. A £300k investment will make way for an eye-catching open plan look and feel, centred around a vodka-land theme.

Paying homage to the bars unique brand of party-centric fun, the new look venue will nod towards the look and feel of an adult’s fairground, perfect to capture those all-important Insta moments. Other new areas include all-new dining spaces, large sharing tables, DJ booth and open plan dancefloor complete with new lighting show, and a newly designed heated courtyard. This will allow revellers to enjoy the popular indoor-outdoor feel all-year-round and will be perfect for events and private parties.

Another addition to the new look venue is the exclusive Ciroc Best Seat in the House area, which will follow later in 2022 and is destined to take the meaning of ultra-VIP to a new level. This deluxe private area will allow guests to get to the heart of the party and provide the perfect place for any celebration with DJ access and bespoke party packages.

Photo courtesy of Revolution

Behind the scenes, a newly enhanced kitchen will ensure that Revolution’s beloved food menu can be delivered faster than ever before and sees the bar’s most impressive cocktail menu to date. With no less than 22 new additions to complement their classic concoctions, future favourites include the Millionaire’s Martini, the Salted Caramel Colada, a Peach Margarita, and a Flat White Martini. The menu is the bars most ambitious to date, and also features some incredible low and no alcohol options, such as the Saintly Pornstar Martini, which boasts all of the flavour of a regular Pornstar.

Diners can expect the same unique take on modern bar food Revolution have become famous for, including the mighty Brooklyn Mac ‘n’ Chicken Burger, an irresistible combo of crispy fried chicken and Brooklyn Beer mac ‘n’ cheese.

Elsewhere on the menu, Revolution’s signature sharing platters allow everyone to join in, with tasty veggie and vegan versions available alongside the classic House Sharer. The extensive pizza menu is also returning, with all options now blessed with extra tasty hand stretched sourdough bases, authentic Italian tomato sauce and mozzarella. Corn Dogs, Halloumi Fries, Vegan Fried Chicken and Tempura Prawns are just four of many dishes available on the Grazin’ menu.

Photo courtesy of Revolution

Revolution Electric Press Manager, David Berry, said:

‘’Revolution has been bringing the party to Leeds for over 15 years and we want to ensure we keep it fun for years to come with this refurbishment. We’ve always been a venue where you can drink, dine and dance all under one roof and with this new look and feel we’ll be carrying on the party well into the future.’’

‘’Since reopening after the lockdowns we’ve seen a change in people’s socialising habits and expectations when it comes to going out and we want to make sure we can exceed all of them. With a huge focus around our ever popular bottomless brunch offering and most ambitious cocktail menu to date, this new design will bring together the two things we’re famous for…. vodka and fun.’’

Revolution Electric Press will reopen its doors from 14th January, with a full relaunch weekend planned from Friday 28th – Sunday 30th January. Here, guests will be able to soak up live entertainment, mini cocktail masterclasses, sample the new menu and get their first taste of Saturday X, Rev’s brand-new weekly late-night event set to rock the city.