Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch comes to Leeds

January Blues getting you down? Well, Hidden Events heard you calling out S.O.S and answered your prayers like the great Super Troopers they are. The ABBA-tastic ‘Dancing Queen’ brunch will be hitting Leeds not once, not twice, but four times this year.

Taking place in a secret location, not only will you be given the bottomless beverages of dreams, you will be tried and tested on your Mamma Mia Knowledge in the Quiz of all Quizzes. With a special prize for the champions, the winner will take it all.

You will DANCE, JIVE and have the time of your LIVES singing your hearts out to all the classic Dancing Queen Hits sang by a wonderful tribute band! You will certainly be saying thank you for the music!

Fancy dress is highly encouraged and many do dress up, so put on your Donna dungarees, dig out your flares, adjust those wigs, grab your feather boas for the best-dressed will be winning a prize.

Tickets can be purchased for the Alcoholic Bottomless Brunch or the Non-Alcoholic bottomless brunch where there will be a whopping 8 different drinks on offer. As for the food, you’ll be spoiled for choice between fry-ups, avocado toast, sweet pancakes and many more.

There are an array of calendar dates for you to choose from for this groovy Abba extravaganza: 27th February; 15th May; 31st July; 16th October.

Tickets are available to purchase now: https://explorehidden.com/event/details/the-brunch-club-dancing-queen-leeds-1553274

Please note all of this year’s dated events 2022 are created to be COVID Compliant so you can book with your minds at ease.