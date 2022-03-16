Sleepless in the Barracks: a Report on Child Soldiers in the Myanmar Military

There is an image floating around of what appears to be a child soldier aged around 16. He was spotted in the city of Pyinmana, central Myanmar, in uniform holding a rifle. The image caused considerable distress, with many raising shock at seeing a child soldier.

In 2002, Human Rights Watch released a report, My Gun Was As Tall As Me, detailing the abuse endured by children who were forced to join the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s army. In June 2012, the Myanmar government signed a joint action plan with the United Nations to stop the recruitment and use of child soldiers in the Tatmadaw. Cases were brought forward by various human rights organisations, and it appeared that the Myanmar government was finally ending the practice. In 2020, the United Nations delisted the Tatmadaw from their ‘list of shame’, for their use and recruitment of child soldiers. Despite the positive signs of progress, recent incidents have shown that the Tatmadaw continues to use children in armed conflict, and in the post-coup landscape, the situation is likely to intensify.

MILITARY CAMPS AND TRAINING

Some recruits are taken at a very young age, on their way home from school, at the bus stop or a train station. Children make easy targets for recruitment officers, especially those without their parents in public places.

Recruits are sent to Su Saun Yay (recruitment) camps, where they are asked if they want to join the army. When they refuse, it is common for the officers to beat the recruits until they comply. Their ages are listed as 18. In Kyaw Nyunt’s case, he was beaten every day until he finally agreed to join the army at age 14.

One account told of a child of only four years old. The Ye Nyunt program (meaning “Brave Sprouts”), which was supposedly closed in 2000, was a system of smaller camps within army compounds promising housing and schooling for orphans and other children. Some parents would send their children to these programs for education, although they would ultimately be forced into the military instead. In addition to military training, the children would be made to work doing odd jobs around the camps and would be punished for failure to comply. Whilst the programme has been officially ended, there are still reports of very young children being kidnapped and detained before they are inducted into the army.

In military barracks, 200-300 new recruits would usually be placed in cramped quarters without toilets. They were fed poor-quality food and only got to eat meat once a week. The recruits would not receive payment or military training at the Su Saun Yay camps. Instead, they would be forced to work all day cleaning and maintaining the camps or working for money-making ventures of the officers, including brick baking or fish farming. During the night, recruits would be taken for manual labour duties such as carrying logs. Many would cry, and if they tried to comfort each other, they were often beaten. They were totally cut off from contact from their parents and families. In many cases, the parents never found out where their children had been taken nor what had happened to them.

No child, regardless of age, was exempt from training in these camps. They were all expected to carry weapons although they were too heavy for some. They learned how to take apart, maintain, and fire these weapons, as well as assault tactics and hand to hand combat. It was a brutal regimen, and the slightest mistake would be met with punishment.

In the afternoons, trainees were made to work around the camp, and used as forced labour on their officers’ farms or businesses. They were promised salaries although most of it was deducted and or pocketed by their superiors. Wages would be deducted for uniform costs, meals and housing and sometimes for absolutely no reason at all. Sometimes wages would be deducted for medical treatment, usually for injuries sustained by trainees after they were kicked and beaten by their superiors as punishment.

DEPLOYMENT, DISSOCIATION, AND DESERTION

Life as a child soldier is harrowing.

Many military camps are located near rural villages, whom soldiers are ordered to steal food from. Most new recruits began by sympathising with the villagers, but they were soon forced to abuse them, and faced little choice if they wanted to avoid going hungry. They were also ordered to obtain meat, alcohol, and other luxuries to place on the tables of their officers.

One account from a 17-18 year old Shan child soldier revealed that he had witnessed a corporal attempting to rape a villager and then shot her in the back when she broke free and tried to run away. The corporal’s only punishment was to dig a grave for her and bury the corpse in it. The act of witnessing such events is usually a key factor in soldiers’ decisions to desert.

Other soldiers became accustomed to these images, stating they would execute their orders without giving them a second thought. They burned down villages because as soldiers, they would do what they were told to do. They no longer made emotional connections between pulling a trigger and a bullet killing a civilian. Most newly trained soldiers when sent to the frontlines quickly become accustomed to combat. Children as young as 13 years old were forced to fire at the front, under threat of being shot by their captains if they refused. In the beginning, most are too scared to do anything, but by the second, or third battle, they become confident in their combat abilities, with some even taking pride in it.

From 1991-1995 Karen machine gunners admitted that many of the soldiers they had to mow down with gunfire were children. It seems clear that the Tatmadaw sees children (and even adult soldiers) as cannon fodder or just another expendable resource to exploit.

THE RUNAWAYS

The following are some brief accounts from former child soldiers who managed to escape the Tatmadaw.

Myo Ko

Myo Ko was released in 2013 and his friend who was in a battalion on a frontline was captured and killed by EAO soldiers. He recalls having to clear trees and bamboo while also trying to avoid landmines. He missed home often and said that the Tatmadaw only grants leave when soldiers gain their trust after about 6-7 years in the army. He talks about how there are many children in the army that either joined out of desperation or were forcefully recruited. They all missed home.

Maung Tar Yar

Maung Tar Yar was abducted on his way back home when he was 16 and forced to join the army. His parents were not notified and he had no way to contact them. His officers allowed him to send letters home but there were no replies. He was caught after a desertion attempt and sentenced to one year in prison. Before he was sent to prison he spent one month in a detention centre in leg stocks. He was underfed and became malnourished as he was only given dirty water to drink.

When asked to join the army again to avoid jail time he refused and was sent to prison. He spent five months in Insein prison before being sent to a police station in Hokho, Shan State.

He was underfed and forced to dig from 7am-5pm in the evening. If he couldn’t do the work, he was beaten. He deserted successfully on his second attempt and sought asylum in a neighbouring country.

THE SITUATION TODAY

It is challenging to estimate the number of child soldiers who are still serving in the military today. This is due to a lack of oversight, ongoing conflict, and little transparency in the Tatmadaw regarding this issue. Between January and June 2020, the UN verified the recruitment of one boy and the use of 301 boys by the Tatmadaw, mostly in Buthidaung township. Even though child soldiers have been released in droves in the years since 2012, it is very apparent that the usage of children in conflict never really came to a halt in the Tatmadaw.

Visit Mahar Insights: A youth collective of Myanmar digital activists striving towards freedom of Myanmar, human rights of the citizens, and freedom of information through elaborate research.