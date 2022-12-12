Winter Skincare Survival Guide

As the mornings get colder and the afternoons get darker, it’s normal to notice changes to your skin during the winter months. The summer glow has faded. When you look in the mirror you see yourself looking duller than usual, and the tiredness from late night library sessions is showing. Anxiety, which we may all be experiencing around deadline season, causes an influx of the stress hormone cortisol, which aggravates oil production in the skin. That combined with harsher weather and the effects of central heating, skin can become irritated, dry, and prone to breakouts. Our skin is a huge part of our confidence, and it can be tricky knowing what works and what doesn’t without blowing the bank. But with a few fool-proof steps, you can achieve a consistent routine that restores your glow and that confidence that may be slipping at this time of the year.

Cleansing

First things first, cleansing. As the first step in our routine, it’s imperative that the skin is hydrated from the offset. You know you’re experiencing dryness if the skin feels tight and lacks elasticity, causing that dull appearance. If this is the case, pick a cleanser with more of a milky, gentle consistency, such as CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser (£10). The formula consists of 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which ensures that all-important moisture is locked into the skin. Ideally, you want to avoid something with a foaming consistency, as this can strip the skin of moisture and cause inflammation.

If you have oiler skin, try out Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser (£16). The cream-based formula is extremely gentle on the skin and is also great at removing makeup in your evening routine. Due to its jelly-like consistency, it does not clog up pores, making it great for acne-prone skin.

Hyaluronic Acid

Whether you have dry or oily skin, maintaining moisture is key in winter. Whilst most may not implement a serum in their routine and skip straight to moisturiser, it’s a great way to ensure that you are giving your skin as much hydration as you can. No winter routine is complete without the hero of moisture – hyaluronic acid. You’ve probably heard about hyaluronic acid before and think it may be a gimmick as it seems to be in all beauty products nowadays. So, what’s so great about it? It holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water and works to evenly distribute moisture to the entire face, leaving skin hydrated throughout the day.

There’s an extensive range of hyaluronic acids out there, which can leave you wondering which one does what it says on the tin. My personal favourite is the Vichy Mineral 89 Daily Booster (£26). After cleansing, I leave my face slightly damp and spread two pumps of Mineral 89 to my face and neck. Skin is instantly hydrated and with continual use, my skin feels plumper and smoother. If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (£6.40) also works to lock in that moisture after cleansing.

Moisturiser

Far too many of us fall victim to that one moisturiser that we’ve used since we were kids and hold an everlasting loyalty to it. However, it’s important to pick a product with those key ingredients that are going to lock in that moisture we want. The overall goal is to boost hydration, protect, and heal the skin barrier. In the winter, the cream you use should include those soothing, hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe etc.

If you’re looking for something you can use on your face and body, Weleda’s Skin Food (£13.50) has become a leading moisturiser in the skincare sphere for a reason. This ultra-thick cream is packed with nourishing plant oils to ensure that your skin barrier is protected against winter conditions.

Combination skin? Opt for Glossier’s Priming Moisturiser Balance (£23). Whilst controlling shine and refining pores, this moisturiser is enriched with niacinamide to even out your skin tone and provide hydration.

SPF

Believe it or not, you should be wearing sun protection 365 days of the year. UV rays penetrate the skin and can cause wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots – all things you do not want when you’re in your twenties. Ensure you’re protected by implementing an SPF as your final morning skincare step.

To save your face from sun damage year-round, choose La Roche-Posay UVMune 400 (£19). The brand has pioneered in creating the new filter Meroxyl 400, which is specifically designed to protect from UVA rays. These rays penetrate deep into the dermis, causing hyperpigmentation and causing premature aging. Great for everyday use, its water-like formula ensures the product sinks into the skin, leaving no greasiness or white cast behind.

I know, it’s hard to motivate yourself to do a full-blown skincare routine in the morning when you’re clinging on to every minute in bed you can get before a 9am lecture. Shift the mindset and, instead, see it as 5 minutes of all important self-care to start your day off right. It’s easy to slip into bad habits during deadline season – you’re lacking sleep, eating crap, and feeling the consequences. As the seasons change and the stress builds up, it’s important to pick the best winter skin-care products that work to keep skin healthy while it battles the colder temperatures.