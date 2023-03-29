Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Kicks Off In Arizona

The Eras Tour marks Taylor Swift’s first tour appearance in over five years, following the impacts of the pandemic, in which Swift did not rest. She released three albums, not including heavily popular re-releases of previously produced albums, such as Red and Fearless. The 33-year-old singer described the tour as ‘a journey through all of my musical eras,’ and definitely did not miss!

The opening night performance took place in Arizona, where 44 songs were played, totalling a whopping three-hour and fifteen-minute-long performance. Including tracks from all 10 albums, from 2006’s self-titled project Taylor Swift, all the way to 2022’s Midnights! In celebration, the location of the first performance was changed to ‘Swift City,’ as fans from all over the world embarked on Glendale.

With fans in the UK still waiting for a heavily anticipated release for the apparent European tour dates, those in the US are still anxiously battling resale queues, fighting to get a ticket to the 52-date US leg of the tour. Many were unlucky, as excited ‘swifties’ quite literally broke the internet, as Ticketmaster experienced extreme delays and website crashes as ticket sales began. 3.5 million members registered for presale ticket release, and 2.4 million secured tickets, breaking the record for most tickets sold in a single day. Whilst fans may be exhausted, it is clear to say that the tour is worth every bit of effort.

The opening night was a true trip through time, performing the best hits, throughout all of Swift’s astonishing and admirable 17-year career. Arizona saw the show opening with ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ from the ‘Lover’ era. Onwards through all 10 albums, including Evermore, Reputation, Fearless, and 1989. The show was closed with the recent hit ‘Karma’ from her newest album, Midnights.

It was not only Swift’s everlasting talent that impressed, but the performance, as Taylor donned iconic looks from each era, replicating looks from each previous tour as well as music video staples. Alongside extravagantly decorated sets, perfectly complimenting each throwback album. There was a lot to catch up on, having not toured for Lover (2019), Folkore (2020), or Evermore (2020), with the last live tour being Reputation in 2018.

Much to fan excitement, Swift performed 2019’s Lover era hit ‘Cruel Summer’ for the first-time live-in concert. What a better way to do so than at the opening night of the tour! Whilst Taylor is not the only artist experimenting with longer sets, the Eras tour is like nothing seen before. Accompanied by openers Paramore and Gayle, Swift certainly knows how to put on a show. Or should I say a party?

The Eras tour is a true gift of unmatched nostalgia, emotion, and comfort.

I’m not crying, you are.