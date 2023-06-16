Police appeal for information after shots fired in Woodhouse

West Yorkshire Police have an opened an investigation after several loud bangs were heard and a man was seen carrying what is believed to be a gun in Woodhouse.

They confirmed that officers were called to Woodhouse Street in Woodhouse at around 18:45 on Tuesday, with the incident taking place near to the junction with Pennington Street.

They surrounding area was cordoned off on Tuesday evening with forensic examinations and specialist searches carried out.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and has relevant dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13230328449 or online via the live chat facility. Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Image: Josh Elgin