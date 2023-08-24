Crime in Student Populated Areas Peaks During Easter Break

It is no secret that student populated areas are favoured targets for criminals: As reported by Whatuni, every 3rd student in the UK is estimated to fall victim to crime with research placing burglary on the top of the list.

This easter, the crime rate in Hyde Park and adjacent areas has reached a peak: Break ins, burglaries and people peeping through bedroom windows with torches have ripped students of their right to feel safe and secure in their own homes.

Countless incidents were reported on the LSG group in an attempt to warn fellow students: Statements by victims, such as “I feel like, as students, we’re a bit helpless with this”, call for more efficient support from universities, landlords and the police. Those affected have expressed to feel shaken up, constantly on edge and scared in their own homes.

A third-year student at Leeds Conservatoire, whose house got broken into near the Co Up in Hyde Park around 2 am on the 19th of April, has told the Gryphon that due to stories from friends and posts on LSG, she has always been very aware of the crime threat in Hyde Park, making her more conscious to lock doors. Yet, during the early hours of Tuesday morning, burglars forced their way into her locked house, leaving the door broken. They are believed to have taken an Amazon Alexa charger and the students’ car keys. Upon entering the victims’ room with torches and finding her awake in her room, the burglars fled the house, jumped into the students’ car and sped off. The victim has expressed to feel tense and hyper aware of loud noises ever since the incident occurred.



Mayville Road in Hyde Park at 11 am on the 19th of April – no sign of the incident that happened mere hours ago

Another student living in Headingley has reported an attempted burglary around 3.50 am on Easter Sunday: The criminals smashed a window with a plant pot and entered the house through the utility room, cutting themselves on the splintered glass and leaving blood stains everywhere. They are believed to have fled after a neighbour has sighted them. The student was not aware of the incident until the next day. Upon calling the police, fingerprints and blood samples were taken and a welfare check was conducted the following day. The student has told the Gryphon that the incident “has taken a serious toll on him” and that “not feeling safe in his own home is not the best thing to have in one’s head at night.”



Burglars have smashed a window to gain access into a student house near Headingley on the 9th of April

A similar event has been described by a second-year Fashion Photography student in Woodhouse: Two guys smashed a window and tried to break in what they thought was an empty house around 4.30 am on the 12th of April. The incident left one housemate being too afraid to open her blinds during the day.



Attempted burglary in Woodhouse in the early morning hours of the 12Th of April

With windows being smashed and door locks being picked, the students’ supposed carelessness can hardly serve as a scapegoat for facilitating crimes anymore.

The Gryphon has contacted the University of Leeds and the West Yorkshire police for a comment. While the University press team has referred to their website on how to deal with crime, a West Yorkshire police spokesman commented “A good precaution to take is to make sure you don’t have expensive items on view through your windows. If you feel the security on your rented home/flat is lacking, speak to your landlord initially.”

In fact, a survey by Here! Student Living has shown that 44 % of students in the Northeast feel their house lacks sufficient security. Even though Landlords should be held responsible for renting out houses with flimsy locks, it is advisable to check the security state before signing for a house.

The spokesman added: “Officers covering Inner Northwest Leeds, as well as dedicated University Officers and Crime Prevention Officers continue to work with students to provide support and advice.”