Charlie Kirk and the martyr trap of political violence

On the 10th of September, Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University after being shot on campus, providing a space for debate, defending’ conservative values on controversial topics, including but not limited to: abortion, gun control, and Christian proselytisation. With his death comes the perfect storm: the rise of right-wing extremism throughout the Western world, the left-wing absence of widespread condemnation, and the use of social media shaping perception and opinions targeted at polarising the political field. This creates the martyr trap of utilising Kirk’s death as a symbol in scapegoating the left and demonstrates the fallible legacy of political violence when misused.

The martyr trap is deployed when political violence is misused as a means to an end, diluting its true purpose. Its justification relies on strict contingents – chiefly, an active aggressor who infringes on human rights and therefore is valid on grounds of self-determination for a broader goal. Despite the incessant and brutish nature of Charlie Kirk’s politics, he does not meet the contingent mentioned as his views were ideological rather than inciting the physical. This fuels the right wing to place the left into disrepute by labelling them as violent and a force that must be neutralised immediately, further pushing the political polarisation towards its limits.

As a result of this, the shooting itself represents the bigger picture of losing political freedom and translates internationally about the impunity of attacking our civil liberties. By either pushing conservatives to view the left as an enemy or vice versa, the polarisation continues and we lose good standing to debate when people are seen as aggressive and resort to extreme means. This reflects the current trend in the world where the far right is gaining major exposure, which requires proper critical analysis and debate to dispute, otherwise a vicious cycle of mistrust will be upheld in not listening to the left altogether.

So, what can we do to avoid said martyr trap? Bipartisan dialogue is the number one thing. Political violence within circumstances stokes hatred when not appropriate for a situation and leads to a pariah of scapegoating, finger-pointing, and something I like to call ‘partisan-madness’ through the constant polarisation of politics. Partisan-madness can only be cured through open discourse, otherwise, how can you prove them wrong?

Within your university life, you have the responsibility to others to display your views within friendly dialogue. Use this as a platform to reflect but also understand how all actions have consequences, positive or negative, for everyone’s future. Let this event serve as a stark warning of what happens when something goes wrong.

Words by Shakeal Zaman