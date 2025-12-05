How Leeds is Threading it’s Way Into Fashion’s Spotlight

Cerys Blunt takes you on a trip around Leeds to explore the ways the city is making a name for itself in the fashion industry.

The fashion scene in Leeds has been largely expanding, with student-built fashion shows, vintage boutiques, independent owned shops reshaping the city into a bold hub for sustainable fashion and experimental design. From the Corn Exchange’s diverse mix of local, independent brands and pop-up events showcasing emerging talent, Leeds is creating a reputation that rivals fashion capitals by blending its cultural heritage with modern creativity.

Leeds’s independent fashion shops are at the heart of the city’s style revolution. Places such as the Corn Exchange are a hub of creativity and fashion for Leeds, where independent businesses and emerging designers can display their work, present new ideas and connect with audiences who value originality but also sustainability. Tucked between historic arcades and bustling streets we see vintage boutiques and family owned businesses that bring character and individuality to Leeds fashion landscape. Leeds’s independent fashion shops weave together individuality, channeling renewable fashion with a northern flair.

The Royal Society for Arts has developed the Leeds Fashion Futures project, where they work with local communities, Zero Waste Leeds and authorities to discuss the future of fashion, and how Leeds’s deep-rooted history of fashion and textiles could become a leading force towards a more renewable future for sustainable clothing. Leeds is a pioneer for fashion and textiles, dating back to its industrial innovations and wool trade, its history is the leading force behind this project. As a centre of research, Leeds could play a key role in developing a new future for fashion, where local actions from community groups and local designers could catalyse structural change for the future of regenerative fashion.

Among the many signs of Leeds’s growing fashion scene, the Leeds RAG Fashion show shines as a creative platform. The fashion show is a student-led, non-profit organisation charity event at the University of Leeds, the show presents diverse talents across all Leeds universities and places creativity, community and sustainability at its core. It serves as a perfect platform for emerging designers to debut their work, blending bold aesthetics with ethical values. Beyond the runway, the event highlights Leeds’s commitment to nurturing new talent while reinforcing the city’s growing reputation as a hub for socially conscious fashion.

The Yorkshire Fashion Ball is another landmark event that celebrates regional talent, bringing designers, models and industry leaders to showcase the North’s growing influence on the UK fashion scene. The prestigious event harbours local business connections, donates to multiple charities and campaigns for diversity and inclusion in all aspects of fashion. The event mirrors the grandeur of the met gala by showing an eclectic mix of designs, offering a platform where creativity meets spectacle. For businesses wishing to present their ideas and designs, this event is perfect for networking and creating a name within the fashion industry. This year will be held in the heart of Leeds city centre, within the first direct arena. The venue provides a perfect backdrop for businesses, designers, and audiences to connect, celebrate creativity and reinforce the city’s growing image as a hub for style and innovation.

As Leeds continues to champion emerging designers, independent businesses and sustainable practices, it is steadily crafting its image as a fashion capital of the north.

Words by Cerys Blunt