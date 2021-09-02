New Leeds pizza restaurant offers 1000 free meals to celebrate its launch

Pizza Punks, an Italian restaurant chain specialising in sourdough pizza, fresh pasta and craft cocktails, is offering 1000 lucky customers the chance of a free meal in their new site in Leeds city centre. As part of their 1k meal giveaway, all you have to do is register here on their website for a free pizza or pasta dish during their opening weeks.

The restaurant current has three locations, in Glasgow, Belfast and Newcastle, respectively. Now, the team has picked Leeds to be their next port of call, with a brand-new restaurant opening on Bond Street in the city centre on Saturday 11th September.

Instead of Neopolitan or New York-style pizzas, Pizza Punks uses handcrafted San Franciscan sourdough for their pizza bases which is proved for 48 hours before being cooked in authentic wood-fired ovens. What’s more, customers also have the freedom to customise their pizzas with over 50 unlimited toppings, hand-made on-site, available for one flat fee.

Speaking about the new restaurant launching in Leeds, Owner, Brad Stevens, said: “At Pizza Punks we do things differently and don’t conform to the norm when it comes to making incredible food that appeals to everyone. We offer customers the freedom to make the experience their own because pizza is the new punk and there are no hard and fast rules with it. Our restaurants provide the perfect spot for meeting with friends and family, sharing great food and drinks and having an epic time.

For us it is about providing excellent quality ingredients as well as unrivalled levels of customer service because it’s not just about the food, it’s about having fun. Our attitude is all geared towards helping our customers have the best time when they visit our restaurants. Leeds will be no different and we are looking forward to having a new customer base that will join the Pizza Punks movement.”

As well as sourdough pizza, customers can try fresh pasta, hand-made in the restaurant each day, topped with the finest Italian ingredients like Tuscan Sausage, Nduja, San Marzano tomatoes, garlic and basil. As for the drinks menu, customers can wash everything down with craft beer or a killer cocktail, including ‘Dead Punks Society’ – a mix of tropical juices and tiki fire rum; and ‘Mallowdramatic’ – vanilla vodka with kahlua and gomme.

Pizza Punks currently ranks first across all three cities on Tripadvisor and was voted the best Italian restaurant in the Deliveroo restaurant awards in 2019. Not only that, but they also have vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and Halal options available proving that no matter how you like your food, all punks are catered for!

To register for the giveaway, and for more information, visit https://pizzapunks.co.uk/pizza-punks-leeds-signup/

Images: Pizza Punks