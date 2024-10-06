We Will Always Have September 3rd: Djerf Avenue

On September 3rd, in the heart of Notting Hill’s famed Portobello Road, Mathilda Djerf welcomed her global community into a space that perfectly mirrored her brand, Djerf Avenue’s ethos – warm, intimate, and effortlessly sophisticated. The iconic Electric Cinema, with its plush, vintage red leather armchairs and dim lighting, was transformed into a retro haven, evoking the timeless allure of old Hollywood. With grapefruit cocktails in hand and a palpable buzz of excitement in the air, it was an unforgettably chic night.

The evening’s highlight was an exclusive screening of Djerf Avenue’s latest documentary—a piece that offered rare insight into the inner workings of the fashion brand. As the lights dimmed, the woman of the hour, Mathilda Djerf herself, appeared on stage, effortlessly radiant in a billowy silk black dress. A subtle fall collection tease perhaps.

Screenshot

Matilda Djerf in London, 2024, before Djerf Avenue event in Notting Hill/Photo Credits from @matildadjerf and @djerfavenue via Instagram.

The documentary weaves together two major events in the brand’s 2023 calendar. The first being a wildly successful pop-up in New York, where lines snaked around city block after city block. The second event being an innovative fashion show held at the Guggenheim Museum, where models of all backgrounds and body types graced the runway at their own pace, in a celebration of individuality. One particularly notable moment featured a model in a wheelchair—a powerful visual statement in an industry still grappling with true inclusivity. Djerf’s approach was bold yet effortless, subtly challenging the status quo and offering a refreshing take on what representation should look like.

Matilda Djerf outside the Guggenheim Museum in NYC at her first-ever fashion show/Photo Credits from @matildadjerf via Instagram.

At the core of Djerf Avenue’s success is its tightly knit team, which has grown from a mere eight members to a more robust, but still intimate, group of 40. Alongside her husband, Mathilda assumes the role of CEO, and the duo runs the company with a deep sense of trust and community. Mathilda, ever humble, openly acknowledges that she’s self-taught. She describes how she “never went to school for fashion or textiles”—but she credits the expertise of those around her for teaching her the intricacies of running a fashion label. It’s this blend of trust and learning that she believes fuels the brand’s success, often referring to her team as a “family” rather than just employees.



Mathilda’s openness doesn’t end with her office. Throughout the documentary, she touches on the broader issues within the fashion industry — whether it’s the digitally altered images or the notorious “pinned-back” garments used in photoshoots to create an illusion of a better fit. Djerf is an outspoken critic of such practices, advocating instead for real, unfiltered representation in fashion. “It’s about making clothes for people as they are, not how the industry wants them to be,” she emphasizes. Her commitment to authenticity shines through every piece of content she shares, reinforcing Djerf Avenue’s dedication to creating a dialogue between the brand and its community of followers.

Yet, running a brand is not without its challenges. Mathilda opens up about the difficulties she faces as a female CEO in a male-dominated business world. Being a woman in the office, you’re always having to prove yourself – she confesses how “men think you’re too emotional” or that you don’t know enough. But thats the narrative that she wants to change for good.