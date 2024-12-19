An Evening with Vampire Weekend: Gig Review

Vampire Weekend are no stranger to the live music scene. Active since 2008, this all-American college band formed in Columbia University became an asset to festivals around the world, headlining since 2010, and garnering worldwide acclaim. An enthralling pastiche of alternative rock, indie, pop, jazz, ska, and classical, their discography boasts five albums and no shortage of variation. With the announcement of a UK tour alongside their newest album release, Only God Was Above Us (2024), I ran to Ticketmaster to catch their December 2nd gig at the O2 Apollo. I had high expectations for the night, and I cannot say I was disappointed in the slightest.

With no opening act, the band kicked things off with a collection of songs from their debut album, Vampire Weekend (2008), including ‘Mansard Roof’, ‘Oxford Comma’, and ‘Bryn’, against a stripped back set – black and white with the band’s logo. It was during the thrilling ‘Ice Cream Piano’ that the backdrop fell, revealing the extended band, including a violinist and trumpeter.

The band curated the following setlist with care – a rousing mix of older and newer songs punctuated by lengthy instrumentals, which highlighted the extent of their talent not only as musicians, but as performers. The energy in the crowd was immaculate, wavering between wanting to sing along to the catchy songs and just admire the atmosphere of frontman Koenig’s vocals with the live instruments and coloured lights illuminating the hall.

‘A-Punk’ was perhaps the most anticipated song of the night – the band’s most famous track, and a staple in the indie scene since its conception. The iconic opening riff played, and the cheers of 3,500 people reverberated across the venue. At this moment, it became clear why Vampire Weekend hold the reputation they do in the music scene – they had Manchester jumping up and down and screaming in unison. The first part of the show ended with ‘Hope’, a perfect conclusion that mixed piano, drums, and the repeated refrain “I hope you let it go” – a showcase of the musical extent of the touring band.

With Koenig’s declaration that the Vampire Weekend portion of the concert was ending, the band returned to the stage to announce that they were taking audience requests for songs to play. If this doesn’t display their artistic spontaneity, I don’t know what does. With no more practice than the question “What key is it in?”, the members played nine songs, ranging from ‘Five Years’ by Bowie to ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ by Carey – the perfect way to kick off the festive season. The conclusion to the evening featured cult favourites ‘Worship You’ and ‘Ya Hey’.

Reflecting on the night, my only wish is that they had played for longer, despite their two-and-a-half-hour set time. Vampire Weekend are indeed a veteran act, and this night only reinforced their legendary status. The band will continue their UK tour in London, before taking their set to mainland Europe later in December.

Words by Uma Bagalkote