‘To Leeds, With Love’: Light and Sound Show at the Queens Hotel

Ikshaa Dhodi 8 January 2025 0
Image of the light projection on The Queens Hotel, Leeds.

Image Credit: Ikshaa Dhodi

This Christmas season Leeds was witness to a light and sound projection on The Queens Hotel in City Square. 

Beginning on 12 December, the show, ‘To Leeds, With Love’, ran for 11 days across the Christmas period. Each running of the show lasted for around 15 minutes and replayed every 15 minutes. The project utilized both light projection and sound effects to depict the film across City Square. 

The film followed a gingerbread man who collected Christmas tree ornaments from an advent calendar. The projection was met with positive reactions from children and families, with many also visiting the Christmas market food and shopping stalls situated in City Square.

This is the second year in a row that this Christmas light and sound show has run in the city. It follows the success of Leeds Light Night in October, the annual light projection show across the city, which also includes a projection on The Queens Hotel. Light Night now attracts thousands of visitors to Leeds City Centre.

The show was narrated by Richard Armitage and directed by Lisa Holdsworth. It was funded by Leeds BID with a collaboration with Onionlab.

Words by Ikshaa Dhodi

