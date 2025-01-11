Grassroots Music Venue Old Red Bus Station Announces Closure 

In a statement on Instagram, popular grassroots music venue Old Red Bus Station have announced they will be closing on January 18th.

‘This is a truly sad thing for us to announce, but as of the 18th of January 2025, we will be shutting the doors at The Old Red Bus Station for one final time.

Like many small grassroots venues across the country, we have faced an unassailable task of fighting the cost of living crisis with rising utilities, uncompromising landlords, and a local council and government that has little interest in preserving one of the only things this country has to be proud of – its culture. Coupled with no option to secure a long term lease, it is simply unfeasible to continue operating.

When we first opened the venue 10 years ago, with the original idea of curating weekly DB & Jungle nights in the city, alongside serving vegan ethical food, no-one was convinced it would work. At the time, there was very little of either genre in Leeds, and very few places for vegans to eat, and the idea that you could maintain a busy venue week in week out with truly underground artists was considered a laughable idea.

Were proud to say it worked, and for the past decade we have managed to carve out a little community in the centre for artists, musicians, DJs, MC’s and performers from these underground genres to call home, and a place for people from all walks of life to gather, relax and let loose.

As one of the only venues in Leeds consistently promoting grass roots talent through our longstanding promoter residency programme, open decks, and artist development residencies, we can’t help but feel devastated about the closure of yet another small venue where these artists can cut their teeth and learn the industry. These spaces are becoming increasingly few and far between, and without serious intervention will soon be lost entirely, so we implore every council across the country to realise the vital importance of such venues, and the need to work alongside them, not against them.’

Described as a Northern hub for electronic music, the venue on Vicar Lane has acted as a live music venue since 2015. Originally launched as a pop up and vegan cafe, the venue also faced threat of closure in 2019, after plans were proposed to see the venue torn down to make space for a car park. These plans were vetoed in order to protect the building’s heritage and the venue signed a new 5 year lease in 2019.

The venue was also home to popular student night Full Fat Thursday’s, run by Fresh2Death. On their instagram, Fresh2Death stated:

‘We are gutted to say that Old Red Bus Station closes its doors permanently after the 18th Jan. ORBS has been the home of Full Fat Thursdays for over 3 years. The brand was born there. We have thrown over 100 student raves in the venue and we are truly gutted to see it go. Just another cut throat reminder of how desperately our industry (especially all of us independents) needs positive government support’

The announcement follows in the wake of the closure of venues Sheaf Street, Wire Club, CLAY Leeds, Boom Leeds and Duke Studios Leeds, all announced within the past year.

This has led to renewed calls for increased support for grassroots music venues in the city, with other local venues and artists expressing support and concern around the issue. Venue TestBed commented:

‘This is devastating news. The Old Red Bus Station has been a true champion of the underground scene, fostering talent, enthusiasm, and community. We know incredible hard work went into keeping this venue alive. What a loss for Leeds! We know how horrible it feels from us loosing Sheaf Street and we feel for you.

We’re losing culture-plain and simple. And Leeds is losing it faster than most.’

The Music Venues Trust (MVT) reported the UK lost 125 live music venues in 2023, with over half of these shutting entirely. Financial stresses was cited as the most common factor, with rising utility bills and rent rises averaging around 37.5%. Of these grassroots venues that closed in 2023, 13% were in Yorkshire.

The Gryphon has contacted Leeds City Council and others for comment.

Old Red Bus Station has announced a 12-hour finale party on the 18th of January to close the venue. The event will be run by longstanding collaborators 23Degrees and headlined by Main Phase, who made his first UK debut in the venue. Main Phase will be joined by a vast line-up of other ORBS regulars to celebrate the venue.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

Old Red Bus Station Instagram can be found here.