Woodhouse Moor cordoned off after body found in park

The body of a man has been discovered in Woodhouse Moor this morning, police have confirmed.

A cordon has been set up near the Library Pub after West Yorkshire Police were called to the park this morning at 7.07am.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.07am today, police were called to Woodhouse Moor in Leeds where the body of a man had been found. A scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.”

Image: Josh Elgin