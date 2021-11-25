LUU to host club night “for Black students, by Black students”

Leeds University Union have announced the addition of a new club night to the roster of their events. SOUL, described as “a club night for Black students, by Black students”, will launch on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

The night will feature tunes mixed by DJs Afroshake and Kusasa which will span music genres including Afrobeats, Amapiano, UK Funky and Garage.

As well as being a Black-created and Black-run event, the organisers have also said that they will be “collaborating with our Black societies to bring you an event that is a space to enjoy music & culture.”

Equality and Liberation Officer, Natasha Fowler-Ekar

Speaking about the new event, LUU’s Equality and Liberation Officer Natasha Fowler-Ekar said: “As a Black student in Leeds, there has been a handful of nights where I’ve felt like I’ve seen people like me and that it’s been a real Black space – that’s exactly what we want SOUL to be.” She added that “We just want it to be a Black space where we can boogie and shake our arses!”

Tickets are priced at £6 and the event will take place in Pyramid in LUU between 11pm-3am on Wednesday 1st December.

For more information, go to: https://www.luu.org.uk/union-events/2021/12/01/soul/?fbclid=IwAR3_gFaXDmQOud7kVag-nJ13WoeB2kuKhKdgW5-EdfnuUCru95aeWjj8sig