Nordgreen Watches: the Scandinavians excel yet again

Sleekness, minimalism and functionality appear to be the holy trinity of Nordic design. For a timepiece that boasts all three, look no further than Nordgreen. The Danish watch brand strives for products that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are sustainable.

For a company that was only founded in 2017, practically fetal in the world of watchmakers, Nordgreen’s range of designs exudes maturity and elegance. This comes as no surprise when you realise that the watches come from the brand’s Chief Designer Jakob Wagner, who has collaborated with major brands such as Bang & Olufson, Hay, B&B Italia, and Cappellini.

The Gryphon was kindly sent a Philosopher model with a black dial and a 5-link chain. The watch itself features a raised and textured chapter ring, containing the slim second and hour markers. Measuring 36mm with a 7.4mm depth, the design is slim enough to not feel gaudy yet eye-catching enough to create a visual impact. What’s more, the angle and dainty size of the lugs mean that the piece fits very comfortably on the wrist.

Aside from the strength of its design, the Copenhagen-based brand is undoubtedly ethically-driven. The ‘green’ in their name is a testament to Nordgreen’s environmental commitment with fully FSC certified packaging and a pledge to ensure that overseas production facilities adhere to the highest standards.

What is most interesting however is the degree to which a Nordgreen customer can dictate the brand’s moral focus. As part of the Giving Back Programme, for each timepiece sold, the brand donates on the buyer’s behalf to one of three causes: providing clean water in the Central African Republic; giving education to children in India; or protecting the rainforests of Latin America.

So, what’s the overall verdict? Nordgreen is a great choice for a watch with a timeless design from a brand that clearly champions change and innovation. The Scandanavians have done it again!

Note: The Gryphon received a complimentary product from Nordgreen in exchange for an honest review