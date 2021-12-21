New retailers to open at Trinity Leeds in 2022

Five leading retail and lifestyle brands are joining Trinity Leeds, the city’s biggest city-centre shopping complex, and are due to open in the new year.

Nespresso is set to relocate to Trinity Leeds in the New Year, with an interactive boutique concept with tastings, demonstrations and masterclasses – only available elsewhere in the UK at Bluewater.

Launching its regional debut at the destination, resale fashion brand Relic x Hooked has opened a bricks-and-mortar home on Albion Street to showcase its handpicked vintage sportswear and streetwear.

This news follows the opening of Space NK’s store, doubling the size of the brand’s previous Leeds unit, and a first store in the North of England for MINISO.

Levi’s has also relocated from elsewhere in Leeds city centre.

Relic x Hooked

David Maddison, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “Retail that provides a unique experience is essential for today’s consumer. This mix of new and best-loved brands bring great choice to Trinity Leeds that can’t be found elsewhere in the region, helping to create a place for retailers to succeed and to keep guests coming back.”

Daniel Wilmot, Director at Relic x Hooked, said: “We are very selective when searching for new destinations to launch our collaborative stores, as previous experience has demonstrated the importance of location and links to the local community.

“With Trinity’s impressive array of retail names combined with its strong independent offerings and emphasis on localism, there was no question that it was the perfect destination for us. Our strong online presence has allowed us to gain significant traction and we are excited to be taking our next steps into physical retail with our Trinity unit.”

