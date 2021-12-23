A Glimpse of Christmas at Temple Newsam

This year Temple Newsam has introduced their after-dark illuminated trail. The trail is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. The trail takes you around the already-beautiful grounds and encapsulates you with twinkling lights and Christmas music. Each section of the trail offers a different form of illumination, from fluorescent string to actual fire, with some accompanied with special effects or magical instrumental songs.

My favourite visual effect was a tunnel of trees that was filled with moving green dots, that looked like shooting stars, which was accompanied with smoke which reminded me a lot of the forbidden forest in the Warner Bros. Studio tour. Although, as the trail is dog-friendly we brought along Buster, and he was a little freaked out by the smoke. That being said, Buster was a big fan on the lights, and I would definitely recommend this as the most extravagant dog walk to treat your pups to this Christmas.

There are also food and drink stalls at the start and middle of the trail which include Cadbury’s hot chocolate, yummy waffles, and a roast-your-own marshmallow stand! Although I will say the hot chocolate was a tad overpriced, considering it was £4.50 but they had run out of the marshmallows and chocolate sauce that was meant to go on top.

If you have a child, a young sibling or even a young cousin then I would recommend bringing them on this Leeds trail as it is full of Christmas magic and there is even a Santa Claus. Santa was great with the children, and they seemed absolutely awed by him.

If you have never been to Temple Newsam before than I would recommend it all year round as there is a Tudor-Jacobean house (great for the history buffs) that you can explore, which was once home to Mary, Queen of Scots and is rumoured to be haunted by The Blue Lady. There is also a farm on the grounds that always has lots of cute animals and babies during springtime.

So, what are you waiting for? Get yourself down to Temple Newsam and immerse yourself in the history and wonder of this beautiful park.

Buy Tickets here: https://christmasattemplenewsam.seetickets.com/raymondgubbay/christmas-at-temple-newsam