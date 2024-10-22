The Return of Local Travel: Exploring Hidden Gems around Leeds

Are you a fresher who hasn’t properly explored the hidden gems your new city has to offer? Or maybe you’re a third year who needs to flee to the country to escape your hectic workload? Here are a few local gems for you to discover right on your doorstep.

Image Credit: Child Graddon Lewis

The Docks

Looking for a unique and cheap way to explore the city’s scenic canals and waterways? Catch the water taxi, one of the lesser-known gems of Leeds, sailing you from the train station to the docks in just 15 minutes. The taxi offers an up-close experience of the river wildlife and stunning street art, transporting you away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre for the affordable price of just £3! A must-see pitstop along the way is the Pigslove Brewery, an open-air riverside venue offering a range of lagers and hot food.

Image Credit: Tripadvisor

Meanwood Valley Trail

Situated just a 20-minute walk from popular student hub Headingley, Meanwood Valley Trail offers the perfect trip for those seeking a new running route, a place to stretch your legs after a long morning of lectures, or even just to explore the local nature flourishing in Leeds. The 7-mile circular footpath starting in Woodhouse Moor, just outside of the university campus, transports pedestrians through Meanwood, Adel and Golden Acre Park, bringing a pocket of countryside to the heart of the city.

Image Credit: Discover Leeds

Roundhay Park

One of my personal favourites has to be Roundhay Park; an easy bus ride from the city centre on the number 12 line. Sporting over 700 acres of rolling woodland, scenic flower gardens, and a family-friendly visitor cafe, Roundhay Park offers the perfect escape from the city’s urban grasp. As one of the largest parks in Europe, Roundhay has played host to some of the biggest names in the music industry, including none other than Ed Sheeran on his 2019 Divide tour. But if you’re after a more low-key experience, take yourself down to feed the ducks at one of the park’s two lakes, or be captivated by the stunning tropical butterfly house.

Image Credit: Tom Mackie

Ilkley Moor

For those hoping to recharge in a rural escape, take a 30-minute train to the picturesque Yorkshire town of Ilkley, home to the popular walking trails of Ilkley Moor. A personal favourite suggestion would be a short hike up to the Cow and Calf Pub for a drink or bite to eat, providing the landscape of Ilkley’s rolling hills. Also, most commonly, the town is known as the inspiration for the Yorkshire County anthem, so you can be certain to hear the frequent chirpings of “On Ilkla Moor Baht ’at” along the way!

Image Credit: Expedia

Harrogate

Are you craving a day of tea rooms and lavish high street shopping in one of Yorkshire’s most charming spa towns? Harrogate boasts a range of deluxe eateries, designer boutiques, and artisan markets that are just a 34-minute train from Leeds Station. For all the second-hand clothes lovers out there, Harrogate also boasts a whopping 10 charity shops in its centre, providing a little bit of something for everyone!

So, there’s your guide for a perfect day out in Leeds, a city which really has endless opportunities to offer- happy travels!