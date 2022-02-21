A Fever Dream: Johnny Marr to visit iconic Leeds record store

Leeds’ Jumbo Records will play host to one of the most influential musicians of all time next Thursday 3rd March, when Johnny Marr will be visiting to sign copies of his new full-length album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. For fans to have the chance to spend time up close and personal with Marr is no doubt a priceless opportunity, given the size of the rooms he has and will continue to fill in his illustrious solo career.

The last time Marr visited Leeds was back in September, where he played a glorious sold out show at Leeds University Stylus. If this show felt intimate enough, it is but a taster of the chance to actually meet the man himself in the snug environment of a record store. Marr is certainly made for the grandest of stages: just a few days later, he slotted in as main support for Courteeners at Old Trafford, and spring 2022 will see him fill arenas around the UK in support of Blondie.

Fever Dreams, effectively a collection of four EPs serving as a double LP, has thoroughly impressed so far, with hit singles ‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ and ‘Tenement Time’ particularly starring over the course of the first three instalments. The fourth, completionary part will be released this Friday 25th February, as Marr’s full project Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 takes physical form in an indies exclusive turquoise vinyl pressing.

His visit in Leeds will be the last on a whistle-stop tour of record stores around the UK, including his hometown Manchester’s Piccadilly Records on release day. His self-proclaimed ‘most ambitious solo project since The Smiths’ is out this Friday, and album bundles to access his Jumbo Records signing are on sale here.