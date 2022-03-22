Our Favourite LGBTQ+ Spaces in Leeds

Leeds is considered one of the UK’s most LGBTQ+ friendly cities, with a huge variety of events and safe spaces for all ages and tastes. As there is such a wide range of places, we thought we’d give you a little guide to the best spaces, bars and nightclubs for you to go with your friends and family. Valentine’s Day may have passed, but finding love is never too late.

Spaces:

Flamingos Coffee House

Flamingos Coffee House in the Central Arcade in Leeds City Centre opened in 2018 and has since become one of the most popular LGBTQ+ spaces in Leeds. It is the only dry, late-night LGBTQ+ friendly coffee house, and they regularly host a selection of events such as speed dating nights each month, which is a great way to meet people in a safe space! It functions as a workspace, meeting space or as a great coffee date. Additionally, they donate a portion of their profits to LGBTQ+ charities each month.

The Bookish Type

The independent queer bookshop located in the Merrion Centre, The Bookish Type, is run by Ray and Nic. They aim to actively support and work with the local queer community through selling a range of queer literature. Additionally, they host various events and schemes that bring the community together to share their space, learn about their history, and see themselves represented. It is a community hub and a fantastic place to meet others.

Bars and Nights Out:

Blayds Bar

Recognised as one of Leeds’ safe LGBTQ+ venues, Blayds Bar offers something different every night with weekly entertainment ranging from DJ’s, happy hours and quizzes. They also host a monthly cabaret and yard party, with the emphasis on everyone being welcome. We hugely recommend this bar for a first date.

The New Penny

Reported as Leeds oldest gay pub, it has seen some of the best-known Drag Queens appear on its stage, including Lily Savage, Sisters Slim, Miss Orry and many more. They have some more ‘alternative’ events, with Richard and Rusty running the best indie, rock and electro music night. Be sure to visit here whilst you’re in Leeds, it’s a night you won’t forget.

Viaduct Showbar

Probably one of the most famous LGBTQ+ venues in Leeds, Viaduct is a student favourite. It’s the home of cabaret, and it hosts various themed nights with quirky bar staff and extremely talented drag queens. This place will entertain you 7 days a week, allowing you to be yourself among the state-of-the-art sound and light system. This is not one to miss.

Wharf Chambers

Located on the ground floor of a Victorian former pork pie factory, the business is owned and controlled by the people that work there; on the door, behind the bar, cleaning the toilets and much more. All members have democratic control over the club, and the event spaces are used for live music, club nights, art events, film screenings, workshops and meetings. One of the most popular events they host is the ‘Love Muscle’ event, a “pumping gay dance party”. It’s a safe space to get your groove on, so get yourself down there.