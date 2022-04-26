Has the COVID-19 pandemic affected Recreational Drug Use? ￼

Stressful scenarios often lead to increased alcohol use. The Covid-19 pandemic brought unprecedented change to thousands of lives across the world. Lockdowns created risky situations for everyone. Constant isolation led to increased mental health problems especially in the vulnerable.

Alcohol is the most widely used psychoactive substance. Reports have shown a stark increase in alcohol sales during the pandemic. In one study 30% of participants drank at dangerous levels to cope with the effects of the pandemic. Interestingly, some were found to decrease their alcohol consumption due to fear of losing their jobs. Reasons for an increase in drug use during the pandemic times included stress and boredom. Those that drank at risky levels were those who were already drinking before the pandemic. A common reason for the increase in alcohol consumption in this group included relief from unwanted emotions and self-medicating for depression and anxiety.

The use of drugs, including alcohol, as a coping strategy to manage stress is ineffective. Symptoms may be relieved in the short term yet it leads to a cycle whereby unpleasant symptoms are increased as opposed to improved.

There have been no identified patterns of gender, education, employment, or place of residence for those who increased their drug use during the pandemic. However, researchers have discovered an increase in alcohol consumption among older age groups and those without children. These types of increases in drug use can increase the risk of recreational drug use becoming a substance use disorder (SUD).

People with SUDs are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if contracted with COVD-19. There is increased risk for individuals who have health conditions associated with drug use, increasing their likelihood of experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 including shortness of breath and a headache. It is therefore vital for those with SUDs to receive the vaccine to reduce their personal risk from life-threatening complications as well as to decrease the risk of infections to those around them.

A lack of support networks for people who are vulnerable to SUDs has increased the chance that these individuals would relapse. The risk of relapse for drug users also increased during the pandemic, as temporary border closures affected drug-running routes and led to a scarce volume of street drugs. Restrictions also caused a closure of recreational environments where drugs are commonly used. This situation shockingly led to an increase in the use of house drugs

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on substance abuse. Those with pre-existing issues became extremely vulnerable and at an increased risk of adverse effects from their drug use. Several surveys have been conducted and are currently being conducted to understand the consequences of COVID-19 when it comes to recreational drug abuse. Therefore, it may be beneficial for individuals to seek behavioural counselling, or a different form of professional help. Alternatively, it may be that surrounding yourself with supportive people, or finding hobbies may help with recreational drug use.