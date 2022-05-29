Let’s not talk about the 2022 Met Gala… but let’s!￼

Not to be blunt or anything, but it has to be said: the 2022 Met Gala red carpet was a disappointment. I don’t know what has happened to the high standards of previous years, but since the Met carpet fashion peaked in 2018 and 2019, it just hasn’t been the same: the creativity is lacking, celebrities are playing it way too safe, and more people than not are off theme.

The theme this year was ‘Gilded Glamor’, drawing inspiration from New York’s Gilded Age. I don’t think I was alone in expecting a modern, high-fashion take on elegant gowns, corsets, hats, and multi-piece suits – think Bridgerton costume design, but glammed up and tailored for Met Gala extravaganza – but apparently, I need to lower my expectations. Alternatively, the Met attendees need to step up their game.

Before diving into some hits and misses from the red carpet, I feel the need to clearly distinguish the difference in personal taste and on theme. There could be a look that is extravagant, glamorous, and stunning, but not on theme at all. Vice versa, there could be a look that is basic, minimal, and sometimes a wee bit boring, yet completely on theme. That said, let’s dive.

First things first, can we talk about Blake Lively? Big yes. Queen of the Met, Blake rarely disappoints. This year in Atelier Versace, she showed off a stunning rose gold gown which gracefully transformed into a long, blue, beautiful train. Both looks were inspired by New York City, more specifically the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station. Photo Credits: @themetgala on Instagram

I am possibly too biased when it comes to anything Emma Chamberlain, but I do genuinely feel that her classy Louis Vuitton look was on theme. Very minimalistic, but one can see the inspiration from the Gilded Age fashion all the same and, almost most importantly, it felt very Emma. Nicely complementing Ms. Chamberlain’s white-and-beige color scheme was Evan Mock in Head of State. Similarly, to Ben Platt’s corset style suit by Christian Cowan, Evan displayed a minimalistic, yet extremely elegant take on a modern Gilded Glamor.

Another striking look was Laura Harrier in a black-and-silver H&M gown. The dress was without a doubt giving a modern take on Gilded Glamor with its corseted waist and hourglass figure. Not to mention, Laura revealed how she was actually wearing an original petticoat from the Gilded era underneath her dress, making the look even more authentic and true to theme.

There are a few other honorable mentions that felt on theme: Emma Corrin in Miu Miu, Stormzy in Burberry, Russel Westbrook in Thom Browne, Chloe Grace Moretz in Louis Vuitton, Kid Cudi in Kenzo, and Billie Eilish in Gucci.

Photo Credits: (from left to right) @evanmock, @emmachamberlain, @kenzo on Instagram

Moving on to the more disappointing side of the Met carpet, let’s start off by addressing the black-suit-situation; just because you are a conventionally attractive male actor, it does not give you a free pass to rock up to the Met Gala in a plain black designer suit. Yes, I am talking to you Jacob Elordi. Sure, it was a bit more vamped up compared to his underwhelming 2022 Oscar’s look, but a few embellishments here and there are not cutting it. The plain-black-suit-shame, however, does not only apply to Jacob Elordi. Guilty as charged are Austin Butler and Bradley Cooper as well…

Sebastian Stan took the complete opposite approach, and showed up in a hot pink Valentino suit. Seb, I love you darling, but I think you missed the memo. Did he look good? Absolutely. Was it on theme? Absolutely not. There is no element of the Gilded Age anywhere to be found, not in the design nor the color.

Although sleek and nicely tailored, Shawn Mendes’ Tommy Hilfiger look was giving more Doctor Strange than it was Sanditon. On the topic of TV shows with Gilded Age inspired costume design, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor had a golden opportunity to dominate the carpet. Sadly, she went a different way with a very simplistic, yet elegant, all black Louis Vuitton dress. Don’t get me wrong, she looked stunning, but one expected a little bit more.

Multiple ladies were giving old Hollywood rather than Gilded Glamor. Miranda Kerr, for instance, in a white Oscar de la Renta gown, felt like she was dressed for the Cannes Film Festival rather than the Met. Another white, simplistic look was seen on Emma Stone who was wearing a knee-length, feather-fringed Louis Vuitton dress. However, the dress was in fact Emma’s own wedding dress, explaining the minimalistic and elegant aspects. Sara Sampaio’s golden Michael Kors mermaid-style dress and Maude Apatow’s sheer, black, Miu Miu look were also some of the safer choices on the carpet, them too radiating old Hollywood glamor.

Photo Credits: (from left to right) @louisvuitton, @maudeapatow, @sarasampaio on Instagram

As if the whole theme-fiasco wasn’t enough, Kim Kardashian (who could have guessed…) sparked a LOT of buzz and controversial opinions all across the internet with her look. Her look of choice was none other than Marilyn Monroe’s Jean Louis vintage dress. Many were furious that such an iconic piece had been allowed to be worn by Kim Kardashian. Others were raging over the insane lengths Kim had gone to to fit into the dress. But those are a whole nother topic for discussion.

Despite my negative tune when setting off to write this piece, revisiting the looks has perhaps led me to appreciate the 2022 Met carpet fashion just a little bit more. It wasn’t all bad and what was good, was great. At the end of the day, the annual Met Gala remains one of the most important and prestigious events of the year for the world of fashion.