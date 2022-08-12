Wiki makes Leeds his home with iconic Headrow House performance

Wiki brought a slice of New York to Headrow House on a Tuesday evening. The evening provided a full spectrum of rap from the jazzy, neo-soul sound of Yusuf Yellow to the drill influenced compatriot Papao2004, for the less experienced hip-hop gig goer like myself it was a very entertaining evening.



Yusuf Yellow added the Leeds taste to the evening, with the skilful Dread Eric on the decks

providing a very different set to when performing with his live band, more at ease with his self but missing the urgency that a live band can give. Presenting his musings on masculinity, feeling lost and the morning after a Hyde Park night out, he aptly represented the calm before the storm.

Bursting onto the stage, backed up by New York’s biggest hype man Subjxct 5 was the

nostalgically named Papao02004, which was very much they hype act that Wiki needed for his Leeds

return after the pandemic. Giving a louder and more hype performance than the recorded output, Papa 0 was the perfect prelude to Wiki.

Reflecting on lost time, having released his critically acclaimed album Half God during 2021’s height of the COVID crisis, the first start of the set was comprised by this and his old output. Lyrics like “Do I really want shows to come back? The only times I feel real is when I rap” were tinged with the introspective struggle of an artist up against the pandemic, whose adolescent development was defined by rap, starting Ratking aged just 17. The dichotomy of battling this reality and the glaze of triumph that the return to shows represent was clear in this set. The slower pace of most of the newer songs had less

impact on the crowd, who came alive at the drop of Earl Sweatshirt’s voice.

With adept dexterity at keeping the crowd involved, bursting the room back to life with sirens – providing the experience of NYC streets, the introspective moments led to a more hyperactive and engaged crowd towards the end of the set, full of favourites from earlier albums, and a romantic track sung to his front row girlfriend.

It is a testament to promoters Super Friendz and the flourishing Leeds scene that during the height of the festival season, international MCs will visit and blow the roof of Headrow House, a venue that’s sonic setup is always well suited for hip-hop.