What I wish I had known before Uni

As the leaves turn brown and the nights begin to draw in, Leeds once again fills with the buzz of returning students and the prospect of a new term. Navigating university can be daunting, and even going into fourth year, I am still figuring it out! So, whether you’re setting foot in Leeds for the first time or returning, here are some essential pointers I wish I had known earlier.

1. You don’t have to be best friends with your flatmates

It may be that you walk into your halls kitchen and fall head over heels with every one of them, (in which case, skip to no. 2). However, just because they are the most convenient to hang out with, it’s more important that you just get on enough to share living spaces. You’re more likely to meet people with similar interests on your course, at societies, or at your favourite pub or club.

2. Don’t sleep with your flatmate/s

Although I didn’t learn this first-hand, I’ve seen the problems it can cause not only for those directly involved, but the whole flat. The likelihood is that it won’t last, you’ll ruin the flat dynamic and it’ll probably end in tears.

3. Budget!

I am determined to stick to it this year, fourth time lucky? (I’ve heard) that even writing down everything you spend is a great way to become more aware and supposedly shocks you into cutting down on expenditures. Watch this space.

4. Invest in a proper water bottle

In first year, my second week of lectures was rudely interrupted by a cheap water bottle leaking in by bag; writing off my laptop. Not only was this tremendously expensive but also seriously inconvenient, just as I was settling in. It also saves you buying single use plastic so often. Economical and environmentally friendly, what’s not to like?

5. Use your Lecturer’s office hours

This one is particularly important if your contact hours are lower than your friend’s doing maths, for example. This year I have four. A week. Yes, I’m shocked too. Speaking one-to-one with your lecturers allows you to ask any additional questions you didn’t think of in the seminar and means you can clear up any concerns about the subject and course at large.

6. There is more to Leeds than Hyde Park

Whether your halls are on campus or as far out as Clarence Dock, it can be very easy, especially in first year, to limit your sphere to a rotation of halls, Uni, pub, halls, Uni, pub… Whilst Leeds, as a city, has an extensive and exciting cultural scene, from music to museums, a stone’s throw beyond the city centre provides a number of neighbouring towns and villages, perfect for a wholesome day out. Look up Skipton, Harrogate, and Knaresborough, to name just a few!

7. First year probably won’t be the best of your Uni years

There is far too much hype surrounding the First Year, let alone Freshers Week. First Year is particularly overwhelming, and many people don’t meet their best friends until later on in their Uni experience. Remember that everyone is in the same boat so don’t worry if it seems that you’re the only one struggling to stay afloat!