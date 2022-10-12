Drinking Culture at University

It is well-known that the drinking and drugs culture is engrained into student life. Many students are unaware, however, of the dangers associated with this glamourised lifestyle. In 2011, a study found that 92.5% of students at Coventry University were binge drinkers, with 90% admitting that they were unaware of safe drinking guidelines.

Why do students drink so much?

It is always questioned why students continue to binge drink after putting their health at risk. A significant portion of students across the UK admit to drinking more than 35 units of alcohol a week; almost 3 times the recommended limit for an adult. Furthermore, across the span of a year, around 650 students are admitted to hospital for drinking related issues. However, many students don’t drink simply because they enjoy it. Over three quarters of students have admitted that they feel like they are expected to get drunk whilst at university, and if they choose to abstain, they will be viewed as “uncool” and “boring”, and it may even result in them failing to form friendships. Alcohol can make social situations seem less daunting, but it has serious long-term effects on both physical and mental well-being. These are often ignored by students, who often perceive themselves as young and untouchable, but for 1 in 5 students in the UK this seemingly controllable drinking habit can spiral into a diagnosable alcohol dependence disorder.

Are students drinking less?

Whilst binge drinking at university remains a prominent issue, the number of students who are abstaining from alcohol has massively increased over the last decade. The prevalence of drinking in 16-24 year olds has fallen from 90% in 2002 to 78% in 2016. Many universities across the country are closing their bars as a result and replacing them with study spaces and coffee shops. Furthermore, attitudes to drinking have changed as young people have become more aware of the associated health risks. It is expensive to attend university for many, and in order to get the most out of their time there, many students are choosing to avoid alcohol so that it does not interfere with their studies.

What can the university do to help?

If excessive drinking poses so many serious risks to the health of students, why do universities run bars and clubs that serve alcohol at reduced prices? Are the lower prices encouraging students to engage in drinking culture? According to The Economist, alcohol companies supply university bars with their drinks at a discounted price to get students “hooked” so that they will continue to buy the same brand . Only 1% of students across the UK have been involved with responsible drinking campaigns within their university, and only 10% are aware that these campaigns exist. In order to diminish the numbers of students who regularly drink excessively, universities need to be active in their approach and provide societies and clubs that are less centred around drinking. This would alleviate the peer pressure felt by many when choosing to drink on a regular basis.

What does the future look like?

Drinking is becoming an increasingly expensive experience for everyone, with the average price of a pint of beer going up from £2.30 in 2008 to £3.95 in 2022. Pubs are becoming empty, and when drinking, students are choosing to buy cheap alcohol from the supermarket instead of going out. It is likely that the trend of abstinence will continue in the future as young people struggle financially and take a more active approach to their health. Universities are beginning to launch campaigns to educate students about the dangers of drinking after the death of a first-year student at Newcastle University in 2016. Ed Farmer was taken into hospital as he suffered a brain injury and cardiac arrest after consuming excessive amounts of alcohol. Whilst universities typically turned a blind eye to drinking activities, they are now becoming more active to educate students about drinking responsibly and the associated health risks of alcohol consumption.

Header Image Credit: Flickr.