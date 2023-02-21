A Little Homage to a Legend – Celebrating 50 Years Since Bowie Blew Leeds Away.

In 1972, an alien came to Leeds and struck the city with his magic. That magic has changed, and continues to change, the people of Leeds fifty years on. Located in Leeds City Museum, this small exhibition of Bowie memorabilia pays homage to that magical encounter. Packed with nostalgia-infused artefacts, the exhibition perfectly condenses the enigmatic beauty of this pop culture icon who managed to touch the souls of each and every individual whom he came across.

This collection is bursting with colour and calamity. In one glance you are met with the many faces (literally) and feelings of the immortal star, from the sombre to the psychedelic. The sheer range of artefacts is astonishing, from pins to posters, tees to toys – each portraying their own clear character and capturing a specific moment in Bowie’s constant evolution.

This collection represents not only who Bowie was, but the impact he had on those he encountered. It features audio logs from three individuals who attended his Leeds show fifty years ago, each sharing their personal experience of the gig, and the impacts it had on them as they grew. What I found most striking was the unique stories each individual had, leading up to their attendance of the show, their experience of the show, and the impact it had on the rest of their lives. Each story is filled with love and nostalgia, from being gifted a cassette player by neighbouring students at a time when families could only dream of affording such a thing, to tears of joy rising up upon receiving tickets as a birthday present. The show was, of course, unforgettable, but it was these gestures of generosity, discovery and awe which has stuck with them and fundamentally changed them in their own ways, and which has shone through the rest of their lives. It can be summed up with words from Maureen’s story; ‘you don’t remember the words said, but you’ll always remember the feeling… I walked out of there a different person.’

I found Steeve’s story particularly moving. Being a closeted homosexual during a time of great stigma, he recalls the warmth and companionship he felt through Bowie’s music. Bowie allowed him to be different, encouraged and reaffirmed his right to live the way he was. Inspired by Bowie’s sense of style and confidence, Steeve went on to embrace the aesthetics of the unusual, engaging later in the Punk scene and beyond. This theme of inspiring confidence is present in each story. Chris recalled being drawn in by Bowie’s outlandish looks, and later being ‘blown away’ by the costumes worn by the attendees of the show. To think that these are just three of the thousands of life changing memories inspired by Bowie puts into perspective his influence, yet during the peak of his career, he was viewed by many in a drastically different light. The exhibition also features a clip of BBC reports on Bowie’s stardom, rife with cynicism, subtle homophobia, and degradation. In the hindsight of today, this only serves to proliferate our admiration for Bowie choosing to be himself against his society’s hatred of difference.

Bowie’s subversive bravery has left its mark on generation after generation, being seminal to swathes of music genres, aesthetics, and activism to this day. Wandering further into the museum I came across a corridor dedicated to contemporary trans-rights and LGBTQ+ protest and artwork. After just moving away from Bowie’s exhibition, with him still firmly in my mind, I could see every placard, painting and costume holding a little piece of Bowie. The world would not be the same without this alien angel, not of this world, but just human enough to inspire us all to lose it, use it, and boogie.

Featured image credit: Leeds City Museum